White on 'gifted footballer' Simelane at fullback: 'He must be more versatile to play for Boks'

Jake White explained why centre Wandisile Simelane would make his Bulls debut at unfamiliar fullback against the Lions.

White said the talented back needed to show positional versatility to force his way into the Springboks.

The Bulls visit the Lions at Ellis Park in their first game of the new URC season.

Bulls mentor Jake White says Wandisile Simelane, whom he called a "gifted footballer", needed to show more versatility to compete for a place in the current Springboks.

White picked the former Lions outside centre at fullback for the first game of this year's United Rugby Championship (URC) against his former team at Ellis Park on Saturday.

That, and David Kriel's move from No 15 to 12, was an eyebrow-raising pick but not uncharacteristic of White.

The former Springbok coach played a hand in his ex-captain John Smit moving from prop to hooker back in the day.

While at the Sharks in 2014, he rejigged Lwazi Mvovo from wing to fullback and Sbura Sithole from wing to outside centre.

Mvovo got an immediate recall into the Springboks as a result of the switch, while Sithole got his first and only Bok call-up that year.

"The way the game is going now and the way I'd like to coach is that I'd like players to be interchangeable," said White.

"Looking at the All Blacks playing (against the Wallabies), you had Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Richie Mo'unga running in different positions in different plays in the game.

"For me, it's not just about where he is or the number on his back. It's about interchanging those players.

"Wandisile is a gifted footballer. I think he got a football scholarship or a contract to go to [Moroka Swallows] when he was a schoolboy.

"He's got some footballing skills in terms of feel and the way he kicks as well – he's got some good timing."

Simelane's career had stuttered at the Lions before he swapped red for sky blue.

The former Jeppe High School pupil was expected to be within Bok reckoning in the cycle headed to the 2023 France World Cup, but he fell well behind.

Although he won SA Rugby Young Player-of-the-Year last year, he has battled to make the step up into an international calibre back.

White believes, with Lukhanyo Am there, chances to breakthrough at a second centre could be limited unless he shows he can compete for more than one shirt.

"The other thing is, you have Lukhanyo Am playing 13 for South Africa, who is probably one of the best players in the world," said White.

"A guy like Simelane, if he wants to have ambitions of playing for the Boks, he's got to try to be a little more versatile.

"We're starting him there and he's trained really well and I'm looking forward to seeing how he does.

"I have no doubt that what he's going to offer in certain things he does well is going to be exciting."

Kick-off is at 16:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruhan Straeuli, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Ruan Venter, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sithembiso Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Zander du Plessis

Bulls

15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Mihlali Mosi, 7 Ruan Vermaak, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Stedman Gans