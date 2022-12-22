White recalls Bok stars Arendse, Moodie and Nortje for Bulls-Stormers humdinger

As expected, Bulls director of rugby Jake White overhauled his team once again, bringing back his fully loaded, in-form Springboks for the trip to Cape Town to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship on Friday (19:15).

White had turned his team inside out for the Champions Cup, where he played a "B" outfit that handily beat Lyon at Loftus before getting taught a lesson by Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park last weekend.

Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, captain Ruan Nortje, and Elrigh Louw all take their places in the starting XV.

Other Boks Embrose Papier and Cornal Hendricks also take their place among the starters.

Nizaam Carr and Bismarck du Plessis, one of the four Springboks that featured in the Champions Cup with the youthful side, are on the bench this time around.

Out go the likes of Sibongile Novuka, Wandisile Simelane, Bernard van der Linde, Reinhardt Ludwig and Muller Uys.

The clash at Cape Town Stadium is the first meeting since John Dobson’s Stormers got the better of White’s Bulls in last season's URC final in June at the same venue.

White’s had his eye on this fixture since the Champions Cup appeared over the horizon, resting almost the entire squad that beat Cardiff seamlessly in Pretoria at the start of the month.

"It was a special game to be a part of, where there had to be a loser and a winner and unfortunately for us that day we came just short," said Bulls skipper Nortje about their last meeting with the Capetonians.

"It was obviously tough to lose in the final but we have put the past behind us and have had an exciting week as we build up to the match because the North versus South derby is always massive, for all of us."

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Clayton Blommetjies.

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck Du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stravino Jacobs