Why Sharks did not rush Boks back for Dragons clash: 'We respect their need for a rest'

Sean Everitt says the Sharks will reintegrate the Springboks back into their team from next week.

Everitt didn't name any additional Springboks to his match-day 23 to face the Dragons in Newport on Saturday (20:35).

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is having a blast visiting his favourite English football club Liverpool.

Sean Everitt says the Sharks will reintegrate the Springboks back into their team from next week but for now, their superstars can enjoy a break following the end of the Rugby Championship.

Everitt didn't name any additional Springboks to his match-day 23 that will do duty against the Dragons in Newport on Saturday night, preferring to give them a rest while the Sharks tour Europe.

The Sharks have one more assignment overseas, against the fearsome Irish, Leinster, next weekend, which might twist Everit's arm into calling for reinforcements.

But for now, the head coach hasn't flinched.

"Our Springboks have been given the week off this week and they'll integrate into training next week back in Durban," Everitt said.

"With regard to injury, if we need to call them in next week we will but I prefer for them to get up to date with what we had been doing during our pre-season and what we'd implemented."

Meanwhile, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is having a blast visiting his favourite English football club Liverpool.

With the Sharks boasting the heaviest Springbok contingent of all the United Rugby Championship (URC) teams, they will be heavily tested in depth in the next fortnight.

Already, Zebre Parma took them through the wringer last week when they almost snatched an incredible comeback, only to be denied by foul play on Werner Kok, which scratched out Jacopo Trulla's winner.

The Boks also won't be long in the URC before returning to camp for their end-year tour to France, Ireland, Italy and England.

"It's a little bit different for us than the other unions because we have a large number of Springboks at the Sharks," said Everitt.

"Fortunately for us, they are a group of players that prepare really well. Although they have missed out on the pre-season and some of the new things we've implemented, they will be joining training on Monday.

"We have coaches at home - Yannick Bru, Joey Mongalo and Etienne Fynn - that will bring them up to speed with what we need to do and our systems from a defence and attack point of view.

"We need to introduce them even though they'll only be available for two or three games in October and the sooner the better.

"They're quality players. We respect their need for a rest over this period. If we were at home, maybe it would have been slightly different but, barring injury, they'll be in Durban preparing for the clash against Glasgow a week later."

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vurren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marnus Potgieter 23 Anthony Volmink



