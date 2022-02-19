Will Tappe Henning's neutral refs move help SA teams forget URC whistle troubles?

Former SA Test referee Tappe Henning's first big initiative as the URC's new head of referees is to employ neutral refs when overseas teams visits Africa next month.

He believes it will go a long way towards addressing local franchises' struggles with the whistle to date in the tournament.

Henning wants referees to understand "allowing teams to play the way they wish" to and facilitate that process.

Will one of South Africa's most accomplished and popular former referees' intervention lead to turnaround in local franchise's fortunes with the whistle in the United Rugby Championship (URC)?

That's one of the intriguing questions to emerge from Tappe Henning's decision - as the URC's new head of referees - to appoint neutral officials for the batch of fixtures, scheduled for next month, where the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers will finally face overseas opposition at home.

The move is designed to help the South African teams get a grip on the perceived difference in philosophies of referees in the southern and northern hemisphere, which was a particularly painful problem for them on their opening tours to the UK and Europe last year.

"The two biggest drivers in referee appointments are neutrality and merit, and a balance needs to be found between the two," said Henning in explaining his decision.

READ | Tappe Henning appointed head of refs for URC

It's undeniably also a good one in terms of moving towards a situation where all cross-country matches are officiated by neutral refs as there have been complaints of "hometown" bias wherever those games have been played previously.

Henning, a 14-Test referee, however, insisted that there aren't really fundamental contrasts to how the game is adjudicated in the two hemispheres, merely what areas are focused on.

But since his appointment he's been keen to drive home the point to his whistle blowers that they need to be adaptable and allow all teams to play the type of games that they have been working on.

"There is a difference in the focus areas of the game and that determines how the game is played," he said.



"A big driver for me is to make referees understand they need to allow teams to play as they wish. If a team wants to play set piece and use the scrum, maul and breakdown, they should allow the team to do so.



"If a team is not fussy and wants to get the ball in and out they should allow them to play. Our job is to facilitate and understand the different cultures, playing styles and philosophies.



"Refs need to develop their skills to identify and develop what is in front of them and to manage it appropriately to make sure it is fair under the laws."

Henning admitted that starting the new tournament without an individual in his position was a problem, especially since the SA teams had to essentially fend for themselves in terms of coping with the refereeing on tour.

"Preparation for a tournament is always hugely important, and if one thinks back, the SA teams played Currie Cup semis and finals before they went into the URC and there wasn’t time for specific preparations or to address expectations of the URC, so it wasn’t an ideal start."

To their credit, the local franchises' coaches haven't swamped him with video clips and hard words since he's come into the job and Henning believes that has laid the foundation for constructive engagement.

"Not having someone at that stage in the role was difficult because the teams were talking to nobody.



"It is good how quickly we have been able to talk since I’ve been in the role and I’ve been pleased with the way the South African coaches have approached me for assistance and haven’t played the blame game – they really want to understand, they challenge properly as well.



"Even from the SA international management – Jacques Nienaber, Deon Davids and Daan Human – they’ve had a meeting with me and are really keen to make this work so that teams can do well in the tournament.



"Coaches engage me on a daily basis and that is pleasing to see."