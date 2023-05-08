1h ago

Williams makes serious Bok World Cup case despite Sharks' season end: 'A brilliant player'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Grant Williams (Gallo)
Grant Williams (Gallo)


  • Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams has made a serious case for Springbok World Cup inclusion.
  • Since stepping into injured Jaden Hendrikse’s boots, Williams has often been the Sharks’ bright spark.
  • Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber names his Springbok World Cup squad on 8 August.

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams' strong finish to the European season, even if his team perhaps can't claim the same, has sent a strong message to Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber that he will find hard to ignore.

Although the Sharks exited the United Rugby Championship (URC) in the last eight against Leinster last weekend, Williams proved to be a rare bright spark in the dumps of Dublin for the Durbanites.

Usually seen as Jaden Hendrikse's understudy, Williams has risen to each challenge presented to him while the incumbent No 9 recuperates from a shoulder injury suffered against Munster in the Champions Cup last month.

Hendrikse is expected to recover in time for the Rugby Championship starting on 8 July, but Williams’ rising stock means the queue of scrumhalves lining up for Nienaber to take to France is backing up towards the parking lot.

No less than six nines could make a case for the three Springbok scrumhalf places for the Rugby World Cup in September: Faf de Klerk, Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Herschel Jantjies, Williams and Sanele Nohamba.

"I can't make decisions on behalf of Jacques Nienaber, but I’ll select him anytime in a Sharks team," said Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell when asked what he would do in Nienaber's shoes.

"He's a player that's on form. He showed what he's capable of in the last few games that he's started for the Sharks in the URC and Champions Cup.

"He is a brilliant player. He creates opportunities and always asks questions of the defence, especially around the breakdown.

"He almost reads the game one step ahead as well. So, he gets himself into positions where he can support players and score and create tries.

"He is on form, he is a good player and he’s definitely good enough to be in a Springbok jersey and play in the World Cup."

Williams brings canny smarts at the base and has improved his passing ability, although he is a shade behind his Sharks teammate, Hendrikse, in the kicking stakes.

However, what he lacks in box kicking, the 26-year-old more than makes up with in his blinding pace, which was on show again when he opened the scoring in the Sharks' 35-5 loss to Leinster.

Williams also has an eye for a gap, not just for himself, but his supporting teammates, too. 

Nienaber names his Springbok World Cup squad on 8 August.

sharks urc grant williams durban rugby
