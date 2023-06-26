Winger Nkosi leaves the Bulls: Contract terminated by mutual consent

Springbok and Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi has left the Bulls

Both Nkosi and the Bulls franchise mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Nkosi was part of the 2019 Springbok squad that won the Rugby World Cup.

Sbu Nkosi's time at the Bulls has come to an end after the Springbok winger and the franchise agreed to an early termination of his contract with immediate effect.

READ | Cheetahs to tackle Super Rugby outfit Western Force in 4-match series

The decision to terminate Nkosi's contract was reached by mutual consent, the Bulls confirmed in a media statement on Monday afternoon.

The winger will now look to pursue his career elsewhere.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone thanked Nkosi for his contributions to the franchise.

"I would like to thank Sbu for all that he has contributed towards our campaigns during his time with us," Rathbone said.

"I know that it wasn't an easy time for him personally, but I am confident that the support we provided to him was invaluable.

"Having a Springbok winger of his calibre in our team has been a pleasure. I know that he now feels as though it is the best time to move on, and we respect his wishes.”

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

After moving from the Sharks last year, Nkosi experienced a turbulent period in Pretoria.

In December, he was reported missing before being tracked down to his father's house in Emalahleni. Nkosi admitted to mental health battles and suffering under the pressures of rugby superstardom.



The wing returned from a two-month sabbatical in February and scored against the Stormers in his first game back.

Although he dotted down three times in four matches on his return, Nkosi fell out of favour at the Bulls, with director of rugby Jake White saying a change of environment might be best for the 27-year-old.



Nkosi was part of the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup winning squad and has played 16 times for South Africa.

