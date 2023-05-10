WP playing devil's advocate to prep Stormers for Connacht: 'We never made it easy for them'

WP have adopted the villainous role in training to prep the Stormers for their URC semi-final against tough Irish side Connacht.

It’s a ploy they enacted to good effect last week ahead of the Stormers’ quarter-final victory over the Bulls.

Playing "devil's advocate" might have slightly hindered WP’s Currie Cup plans but it’s a sacrifice they’re more than willing to make.

The Stormers’ provincial union, Western Province, has been tasked with playing "devil’s advocate" in training, adopting the villainous role in preparing the seniors for their United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Connacht on Saturday.

It’s a role they played well last week when Province prepped the Stormers by studying the Bulls and adopting the sky blues’ methods in the hope of getting the Stormers battle hardened.

It seemed to work a treat as the Stormers defeated the Bulls 33-21 to book their last four place.

Province coach and Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy said their mission in training was to make matters as hard as possible for the Stormers.

The two teams trained together in the WP High Performance Centre in Bellville on Tuesday before the Stormers moved their training base to Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Levy also revealed that pouring some of their focus into the URC might have been to their detriment in the Currie Cup, where they lost in Bloemfontein to the Free State Cheetahs.

But they’re happily doing it for the greater good.

"We did it last week, which helped us and them. Part of our goal is to provide good quality," Levy said.

"They’re obviously a good defensive team, so you have to be sharp when you go against them.

"The thing that’s different this week is that, we’re playing Friday and they’re playing Saturday, which makes the day in which we train and prepare is slightly different.

"[On Tuesday] we had an integrated session, which is always nice because they come out all guns blazing and we try to match them. What we gave them should prepare them for the weekend.

"Last week, even though we were preparing for the Cheetahs, we put a lot of emphasis on the Bulls. We did a lot of the Bulls stuff, which affected us a little bit but not too much in terms of how we (WP) want to play.

"We put a lot of focus last week in preparing them for the Bulls and this week was more about providing good 15-player opposition in aspects such as the set-piece. They were proper today (Tuesday) but we never made it easy for them.

"That will hopefully keep their intensity level nice and high to prepare them for a tough, physical Irish Connacht team to come."

The Stormers clash with Connacht on Saturday with matters even at one win apiece between the two teams heading into the elimination match.

Kick-off is at 16:00.



