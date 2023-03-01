WP Rugby becomes anchor tenant for Cape Town Stadium on 39-year agreement

WP Rugby has become the anchor tenant of Cape Town Stadium.

The agreement is for an initial 39-year period with an option to renew.

WP and the Stormers moved away from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

Cape Town Stadium has become the official home of Western Province Rugby after the union signed and Anchor Tenant Agreement.

This announcement comes after a signing of a heads of agreement between the City of Cape Town, the Western Province Rugby Football Union and Western Province Rugby back in 2019.

The agreement has been signed between WP Rugby, the City and the Cape Town Stadium (RF) SOC Limited, the municipal entity tasked with the management and business growth of the Cape Town Stadium.

The agreement is for an initial 39-year period with an option for WP Rugby to renew for a further two periods, ensuring a secure home ground for their teams.

Western Province and the Stormers moved their headquarters from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium in early 2021.

Stormers coach John Dobson said he was looking forward to creating more special moments at their new home.

Under Dobson's guidance, the Stormers won the inaugural URC title when they beat the Bulls 18-13 in the final at Cape Town Stadium last year.

"The way that our team and our supporters have taken to Cape Town Stadium has been incredible. We live in a beautiful city and play in an iconic stadium in front of the best fans in the world.

"We are all looking forward to making more great memories at the stadium in the years to come," Dobson said in a statement.

Lesley de Reuck, the CEO of Cape Town Stadium (RF) SOC Limited, added: "This is an exciting time for us. We are delighted that the Cape town Stadium is now the official home of WP Rugby and we look forward to their future ‘home’ matches being played at the stadium."

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the signing of the agreement and looked forward to the Stormers and WP building a legacy at the stadium.

"I look forward to watching the mighty Stormers take on the world from their new home at Cape Town Stadium. This agreement is good news for sport and tourism, and for this excellent facility which hosts world-class events all-year-round," he said.

The relationship will see WP Rugby playing an anticipated 12 to 15 matches a year at the stadium. These matches will include Stormers and Western Province games, as well as Springbok Tests.

Meanwhile, organisers added that the stadium would continue to host Cape Town City Football Club matches as well as annual international concerts.

Aside from its bowl events, Cape Town Stadium also hosts a number of trade shows, conferences and exhibitions including We Are Africa, Cape Town Marathon and the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

De Reuck concluded: "The stadium has transformed over the last two years, and now boasts a busy an exciting calendar of events for the future years. We welcome WP Rugby as our primary anchor tenant and look forward to creating value for the City of Cape Town and its residents in the future."



