'You’ve got to have a strong heart': How Stormers got 'Smokin' Joe' Dweba firing again

Rito Hlungwani took it back to their shared Shangaan roots to connect with Joseph Dweba and get the Springbok hooker firing again.

Dweba’s return to SA has been under the microscope, especially after his Springbok exploits, which didn’t show his full array of skills.

But the former Cheetahs and Bordeaux big man bounced back to score five URC tries in his debut Stormers season.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani dug into his shared Shangaan roots to connect with Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba and get him firing again.

Dweba made a high-profile return to South Africa from French club Bordeaux and was thrust into the immediate spotlight when Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber put him in the firing line against the All Blacks at Ellis Park during last year’s Rugby Championship.

It was just his third Test and New Zealand admitted afterwards that they targeted the international rookie, which affected his form thereafter.

READ | 'SA Rugby gave us another dictator': Behind WP's planned protest before Stormers face Sharks

He also had a topsy-turvy start to his Stormers career, getting heavily pinged for skew throws. But Dweba turned his throwing and general play form around, culminating in five United Rugby Championship (URC) tries to date.

"It’s been good. It was easy for us to connect. Coincidentally, we speak the same mother tongue, so I was able to put some tough Shangaan words to him nice and early," said Hlungwani.

"What’s crucial is that when we sign a player here, it means we back him and we believe in their abilities and Joseph knows this.

"The first thing I said to Joseph when he came here was that, 'U fanele ku va na Mbuli yo tiya. You’ve got to have a strong heart.'"

On the lineout issue, Hlungwani said the outside picture looked different in terms of Dweba’s accuracy as it did in the camp.

"Numbers don’t lie. Sometimes one skew lineout or overthrow can take away from the fact that you’ve thrown 42 lineouts and only missed two," the assistant coach said.

"But if I wasn’t a coach, if I was a spectator, I would probably just look at the two missed lineouts. But from my point of view, I think Joseph has really done well since he’s been here and the numbers are there to show it.

"The key thing is that he must back himself because I’m not concerned about one or two bad throws or anything like that. The big picture counts for me."

Dweba admitted he went to Cape Town with a point to prove after his France stay was relatively brief following his successful spell at the Cheetahs.

In Bloemfontein, he rose to prominence as a combative, highly-charged hooker with a mix of Bismarck du Plessis, Bongi Mbonambi and Scarra Ntubeni in him.

He was a monster in general play. Dweba said Hlungwani told him to get his enjoyment of the game back to those Cheetahs levels.

"Yes, of course," said Dweba on whether he had more than a point to prove.

"Having come here from France, the first thing was that the coaches backed me.

"The coach (Hlungwani) said, 'Listen, I want you to enjoy rugby again like you did at the Cheetahs and to come here and give your all. It doesn’t matter what people are saying out there.'

"Coming to a championship team was just amazing. Guys are as humble as you’d imagine and I just wanted to implement what I could, coming with a lot of ideas from France regarding scrumming and with the ball around the park.

"For me, it was just about enjoying it."