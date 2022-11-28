Zero, zilch, nada: Sharks suffer a rare embarrassment on SA soil with Cardiff shutout

For any team, being left scoreless in a match is ignominious.



However, when it happens on South African soil - which generally isn't considered a mitigating factor because local teams know each other and their home grounds pretty well - such a result is rendered a disaster.

It's little wonder Eduard Coetzee, the Sharks' CEO, personally attended the post-match media conference following his team's 0-35 URC loss to Cardiff at Kings Park on Sunday evening to apologise to supporters.

READ | Sharks boss apologises to fans after Cardiff humiliation: 'We will turn this around'

The Durbanites' defeat is only the ninth time since 1996 that a local franchise failed to score a point in a Super Rugby or URC (and PRO14) match on South African soil.

Even worse, it's only the third time to have happened to a home team.

News24 looks back at the other proverbial shutouts.

1999: SHARKS 29-0 BULLS, DURBAN

Ian McIntosh's great side might've been ageing and winding down, but they still had far too much firepower for a Bulls squad that had no business masquerading as a Super Rugby side.

Left with scraps in that era's contracting model - they only had four Boks in contrast to the Stormers (13), Sharks (8) and Cats (8) and missed out on two of them in Joost van der Westhuizen and Ruben Kruger for most of the season - the men from Loftus were never going to truly be competitive.

With Henry Honiball directing things from flyhalf, the Sharks enjoyed a productive outing without firing on all cylinders ... and clearly didn't need to.

2008: STORMERS 0-22 CRUSADERS, CAPE TOWN

Rassie Erasmus had his fair share of growing pains as a young coach too, none more so than this depressing evening at Newlands.

Armed with a potent backline that included Conrad Jantjes, Gcobani Bobo, Jean de Villiers and the erratic Sireli Naqelevuki, the Springboks' director of rugby initially struggled to unlock that potential because of an underpowered pack of forwards.

Still getting used to their new mentor and lacking an on-field platform, the Stormers fell foul of a Crusaders side that were on their way to securing a seventh Super Rugby title.

The scoreline even felt superficial.

2013: SOUTHERN KINGS 0-34 BULLS, GQBERHA

Fresh from a stunning away victory over the Rebels, the Super Rugby debutants looked primed to present the Bulls with a few serious headaches.

It didn't turn out that way.

Workmanlike but not spectacular, the Bulls first made sure of victory, especially after the Kings came out purposefully in the second half and then snatched a bonus point try when the wily Akona Ndungane crossed the whitewash with three minutes left.

2014: STORMERS 33-0 CHEETAHS, CAPE TOWN

After memorably reaching the playoffs a year earlier, the Cheetahs' campaign unravelled after this poor showing.

The Stormers themselves experienced a mediocre season, but unearthed a gem in Damian de Allende in this match, the Bok midfielder proving a menace on attack and at the breakdown.

Impressively, the hosts managed to score four tries in atrocious conditions, while the Cheetahs, who had some initial moments of parity, lost heart after skipper Adriaan Strauss was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle at the start of the second quarter.

2014: STORMERS 16-0 BULLS, CAPE TOWN

A few weeks later, the Capetonians were at it again in shutting out an opponent.

While the Stormers were creative in the first half and dogged in the second, this was - in hindsight - the performance that heralded the barren five-year period in which the Bulls performed poorly on and off the field.

This defeat meant they wouldn't win any away game in 2014 and were badly undermined by a hapless performance from prop Dean Greyling, who was penalised various times for illegal scrummaging.

Unsurprisingly, the Bulls were also hammered afterwards for severely lacking imagination and adaptability on attack.

2016: SHARKS 53-0 SOUTHERN KINGS, DURBAN

Hampered once again by being rushed back into Super Rugby action following the tournament's newest expansion, the Kings were close to hapless in this late season fixture.

With Pat Lambie enjoying himself in contributing 23 points on his own, the Sharks raced into a dominant 43-0 lead at half-time, leaving the chastened rookies in damage control mode.

At least they managed to do that to an extent after the turnaround, limiting the Durbanites to 10 points.

2020: STORMERS 13-0 BULLS, CAPE TOWN

This scoreline was a fair reflection of proceedings.

Both teams were scrappy, intent on engaging each other in the tight exchanges and not being too worried about how it would affect the game as a spectacle.

In the end, the Stormers scored two tries and would've been ahead by more if Damian Willemse didn't experience an off-day off the kicking tee.

The Bulls were again powerful but lacked any sort of creativity to turn some incursions into points.

Fortunately for the franchise, Jake White was just about to be confirmed as director of rugby...

2020: CHEETAHS 45-0 SOUTHERN KINGS, BLOEMFONTEIN

Sufficiently spooked by a PRO14 derby the previous week that required them produce a big final flourish to win by a single point, the Cheetahs were rampant.

They scored seven tries to thoroughly hammer opponents who were starting to run on empty in another poor campaign and clearly lacked the playing resources to be consistently competitive.

Significantly, this was the stage of the season where reports that the Kings' majority shareholders were running into financial difficulty, which eventually led to a second liquidation in three years.



