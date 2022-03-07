Electric Potchefstroom crowd sparks NWU Eagles to win over Tuks, Madibaz land famous victory

The NWU eagles secured a thrilling 17-8 win over Tuks at the Fanie du Toit Sports Ground in Potchefstroom on Monday night.

In the main televised game of round four of the competition, NWU had entered the contest as slight underdogs and in 8th position on the log to Tuks' 4th.

The vibrant crowd that packed the grandstands, however, created an electric atmosphere, screaming for the Eagles from start to finish and that certainly had an impact on proceedings.

For both sides, that crowd energy resulted in a few moments where emotions spilt over, and there was a red card for Tuks fullback Stefan Coetzee in the 20th minute.

Coetzee had booted Tuks into a 3-0 lead shortly before that, but a try from NWU No 8 Andre Fouche on 31 minutes that was converted by Nivan Petersen gave the Eagles a 7-3 lead that they took into half time.

The game was physical throughout, particularly at set piece and the breakdown, and Tuks wrestled the lead back on 56 minutes through lock Divan Venter.

It went unconverted - the kicking at goal on the night wasn't a highlight - but Tuks had done enough to manufacture an 8-7 lead.

It was short-lived, and it was the men up front again who got the job done as a rolling maul saw Gustav Erlank go over for a 12-8 lead.

The moment that put the game to bed, however, came in the 72nd minute when a superbly worked attacking move off set piece from NWO saw left wing Naiden Jaarts dive over in the corner.

The conversion was short this time, but the damage was done.

In the earlier kick-off, a stunning hat-trick from fullback Kyle Cyster saw Madibaz claim a famous 36-26 win - their first of the season - over CUT Ixias at Madibaz Stadium.

Monday's results:

Madibaz 36-26 CUT Ixias

NWU Eagles 17-8 Tuks

UCT 51-26 UWC

Maties 40-38 UJ

Wits 53-31 Shimlas

The Kyle Cyster hat-trick try for @Madibaz_Sport??????! Massive up and under and the bounce goes his way.



What a day for the fullback!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/oKyG9imjOt — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 7, 2022