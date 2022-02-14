Varsity Cup

54m ago

add bookmark

Maties edge Tuks in Varsity Cup opener as UCT break NWU hearts

Lloyd Burnard
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Juan Beukes of Maties takes contact (Gallo)
Juan Beukes of Maties takes contact (Gallo)

The main event of the opening round of Varsity Cup, a repeat of last year's semi-final, action saw Maties emerge 19-9 winners over Tuks in Pretoria on Monday night. 

The scores were locked at 6-6 at half-time as Maties failed to make their possession count, with Tuks flyhalf Jandre Burger and his opposite number Adriaan van der Bank slotting two penalties each. 

WRAP - Varsity Cup: Round 1

It was more of the same in the early stages of the second half as two more penalties made it 9-9, as Maties again were wasteful with their scoring opportunities. 

Maties prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger was then shown a yellow card, leaving the visitors with a numerical advantage for 10 minutes that they survived. 

The killer blow came in the 72nd minute when Maties turned down an easy three points, opting instead to set up an attacking lineout. 

The rolling maul followed, and the Maties big men got the job done as replacement hooker Sean Swart dotted down. 

Jurie Mathee converted from wide right, and Maties had a 16-9 lead going into the last few minutes. 

Tuks, though, lost a player of their own to a yellow card, and while they did have their opportunities after that, they could not convert. 

A penalty from Mathee after the hooter saw Maties stretch the lead to 19-9, taking the bonus point away from Tuks in the process.

There was a thriller in Monday's earlier match, where a late try from Duran Koevort gave UCT Ikeys a 35-26 win over NWU Eagles. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
matiestuksvarsity cuprugby
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6739 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1074 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3683 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5764 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo