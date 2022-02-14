Maties edge Tuks in Varsity Cup opener as UCT break NWU hearts

The main event of the opening round of Varsity Cup, a repeat of last year's semi-final, action saw Maties emerge 19-9 winners over Tuks in Pretoria on Monday night.

The scores were locked at 6-6 at half-time as Maties failed to make their possession count, with Tuks flyhalf Jandre Burger and his opposite number Adriaan van der Bank slotting two penalties each.

It was more of the same in the early stages of the second half as two more penalties made it 9-9, as Maties again were wasteful with their scoring opportunities.

Maties prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger was then shown a yellow card, leaving the visitors with a numerical advantage for 10 minutes that they survived.

The killer blow came in the 72nd minute when Maties turned down an easy three points, opting instead to set up an attacking lineout.

The rolling maul followed, and the Maties big men got the job done as replacement hooker Sean Swart dotted down.

Jurie Mathee converted from wide right, and Maties had a 16-9 lead going into the last few minutes.

Tuks, though, lost a player of their own to a yellow card, and while they did have their opportunities after that, they could not convert.

A penalty from Mathee after the hooter saw Maties stretch the lead to 19-9, taking the bonus point away from Tuks in the process.

There was a thriller in Monday's earlier match, where a late try from Duran Koevort gave UCT Ikeys a 35-26 win over NWU Eagles.