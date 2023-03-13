2h ago

Share

A weekend of bombshells: England, Bulls embarrassed at home as Crusaders suffer shock defeat

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Diego Appollis was a star as the Pumas ran the Bulls ragged at Loftus Versfeld. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Diego Appollis was a star as the Pumas ran the Bulls ragged at Loftus Versfeld. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
  • A few shock results headlined the past weekend's rugby action across the globe.
  • France dazzled with a record 53-10 win over England, while Super Rugby powerhouses the Crusaders suffered a shock defeat to Fijian Drua.
  • On the local front, the Pumas produced a Currie Cup masterclass to annihilate the Bulls 63-15 at Loftus.

Local rugby fans may have missed the URC, but there was no shortage of action in what turned out to be a crazy weekend of rugby.

South Africa's four frontline URC franchises weren't in action, but there was still the opening round of the Currie Cup, the Six Nations and a bit of Super Rugby Pacific to look forward to.

All three events conjured up some scintillating action and there were also some notable shock results.

On Saturday morning, arguably the biggest shock of the weekend came in Super Rugby Pacific where defending champions Crusaders suffered a last-gasp 25-24 defeat to Fijian Drua in Lautoka, Fiji.

The Fijian Drua only joined Super Rugby last year and finished second from bottom, winning only two of 14 games.

But they upset the apple cart in dramatic fashion when debutant replacement flyhalf Kemu Valetini slotted the winning penalty after the hooter.

WRAP | Super Rugby Pacific - Round 3

The Six Nations also produced drama on Saturday night when France demolished England 53-10. The fact that France won was not the upset, but rather the manner in which they went about doing so.

The 43-point margin of defeat was England's heaviest home loss, topping the 36-point gap inflicted by South Africa in the Springboks' 42-6 success at Twickenham in 2008.

And this humiliating thrashing was also England's third-worst loss anywhere.

Only a 76-0 rout suffered by an under-strength team against Australia in Brisbane on the 1998 'Tour from Hell' and a 58-10 defeat by South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2007 surpassed this reverse in England's 152 years as a Test rugby nation.

It was also Les Bleus' biggest-winning margin over England, surpassing the 25-point gaps achieved in a 37-12 rout in 1972 and a 31-6 walloping in 2006.

WRAP | Six Nations fixtures, kick-off times, teams, results

The Currie Cup also started this past weekend and there were some impressive performances by the Cheetahs, who floored Griquas 42-19 in Kimberley, and Western Province, who thumped the Lions 44-28 in Johannesburg

But the biggest standout performance was defending champions Pumas' 63-15 annihilation of the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday.

WRAP | Currie Cup - Round 1

It was a massive statement from the Pumas. Yes, they weren't playing against the Bulls' first-choice line-up but the hosts still fielded several players with URC experience.

The likes of skipper Morne Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Wandisile Simelane, David Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Cornal Hendricks, Lizo Gqoboka and Jacques du Plessis are household names.

In his first outing has Currie Cup head coach for the Bulls, Edgar Marutlulle will feel a bit shell-shocked having been humiliated by a so-called "smaller union" at their home fortress on Sunday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pumasbullsenglandfijian druacrusadersfrancecurrie cupsuper rugby pacificsix nationsherman mostertrugby
loading... Live
Titans 194/4
North West 148/10
View More
loading... Live
Lions 54/0
Dolphins 329/10
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 114/3
Warriors 352/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 212/10
Knights 302/4
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3589 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1152 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 724 votes
George Russell
3% - 211 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo