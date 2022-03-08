1h ago

All Blacks barraged by criticism after "insensitive, tone-deaf" Women's Day tweet

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Sevu Reece. (All Blacks/Twitter)
The All Blacks were on the receiving end of a barrage of social media criticism following their International Women's Day celebration tweet that many deemed "insensitive" and "tone deaf".

The Twitter post shows various All Black men's international rugby players with their wives and mothers, with the message: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day"

However, it's the fact that one of the players in the shot is Crusaders wing Sevu Reece, who pleaded guilty to and was fined for assaulting his girlfriend in 2018.

A report at the time said: "Reece had dragged his girlfriend to the ground during a drunken argument on a night out in the North Island city, causing her to suffer facial injuries and bruises to her knee and waist."

The incident has dogged the Fijian-born winger throughout his career, while All Blacks coaches have been criticised for not prioritising gender-based violence after continuing to pick Reece for the national team.

The tweet has added more fuel to that fire.

The social media post was also criticised for not having any Black Ferns, the New Zealand women's rugby team, pictured in it.

One rugby scribe Stella Mills wrote on Twitter: "Tone Deaf post. 1. You have an INCREDIBLE women's team to support - why are you instead focusing on the male support 'system'. 2. Sevu Reece has plead guilty to domestic violence charges against his partner. But hey, happy IWD [International Women's Day] right? Should be grateful to even get a nod ??"

Another person wrote above the Tweet, saying: "Imagine being tone-deaf enough to put Sevu Reece, a man with a domestic violence conviction, in your tweet for International Women's Day..."

