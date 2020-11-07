1h ago

add bookmark

All Blacks dealt late injury blow ahead of Bledisloe Cup clash

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks arrives for a New Zealand All Blacks team training session at Sydney University on November 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks arrives for a New Zealand All Blacks team training session at Sydney University on November 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Mark Metcalfe

The All Blacks have been dealt a late blow just hours before Saturday's Bledisloe Cup IV clash against the Wallabies with lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of the match due to illness.

The All Blacks confirmed in a statement that Tuipulotu, who was named on the bench for the match in Brisbane, has been replaced in the match-day side by two-test youngster Tupou Vaa'i.

"All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is ill and has been withdrawn from today's Brisbane test against the Wallabies," the statement read.

"He has been replaced on the bench in the 19 jersey by Tupou Vaa'i."

Ian Foster has named a youthful bench consisting of three debutants in the form of Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan.

Teams:

Australia

15 Tom Banks, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Nic White, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Filipo Daugunu

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Cullen Grace, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Will Jordan

Kick-off is at 10:45.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Lions loosie Hacjivah Dayimani chats to Sport24
Curwin Bosch earns praise for stellar game control in Sharks win
OBITUARY | Silas Nkanunu: A man of integrity, who presided over a difficult time in SA rugby
Read more on:
all blacksbledisloe cuppatrick tuipuloturugby
loading... Live
Australia 0
New Zealand 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9225 votes
Cricket
11% - 2417 votes
Football
19% - 4203 votes
Athletics
2% - 537 votes
Boxing
1% - 200 votes
Cycling
2% - 515 votes
Golf
5% - 1068 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1855 votes
Tennis
3% - 744 votes
Water sports
1% - 200 votes
American sports
1% - 274 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo