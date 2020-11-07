All Blacks dealt late injury blow ahead of Bledisloe Cup clash

The All Blacks have been dealt a late blow just hours before Saturday's Bledisloe Cup IV clash against the Wallabies with lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of the match due to illness.

The All Blacks confirmed in a statement that Tuipulotu, who was named on the bench for the match in Brisbane, has been replaced in the match-day side by two-test youngster Tupou Vaa'i.

"All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is ill and has been withdrawn from today's Brisbane test against the Wallabies," the statement read.

"He has been replaced on the bench in the 19 jersey by Tupou Vaa'i."

Ian Foster has named a youthful bench consisting of three debutants in the form of Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan.

Teams:

Australia

15 Tom Banks, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Nic White, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Filipo Daugunu

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Cullen Grace, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Will Jordan

Kick-off is at 10:45.