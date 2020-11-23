1h ago

add bookmark

All Blacks out to silence 'haters' in Pumas rematch

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks competes with Guido Petti of Argentina in the lineout during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Argentina Los Pumas at Bankwest Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks competes with Guido Petti of Argentina in the lineout during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Argentina Los Pumas at Bankwest Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu said on Monday the All Blacks want a win against Argentina this weekend to silence the "haters" who targeted coach Ian Foster after their shock loss to Los Pumas.

Tuipulotu said the players owed Foster a strong performance in Saturday's Tri Nations clash after the coach bore the brunt of criticism for the 25-15 defeat on 14 November, which followed a loss to Australia the previous week.

"The coach is the face of the squad and is always going to get the blame if we lose two in a row," the Blues tight forward told a conference call.

"It's on us to get a result and perform well so that when he's in the firing line it's for good stuff, from a good win.

"It is what it is in this day and age - you're going to get a lot of haters, as we call them."

Foster is enduring a difficult start to his tenure after taking the top job this year, with Argentina's maiden win over the All Blacks consigning the New Zealanders to back-to-back losses for the first time since 2011.

The three-time world champions have notoriously demanding fans and some have called for Foster's axing after only five matches in charge.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane last week labelled the critics "brutal" and suggested they were ignorant about rugby.

Second rower Sam Whitelock was more conciliatory on Monday, saying everyone was entitled to their opinion.

"I look at very little media and social media stuff because as a younger player I would read it and it used to get me up and down," he said.

"People are allowed to have their opinions, that's what makes New Zealanders so passionate about rugby... but I try not to read it."

Tuipulotu expected Argentina would attempt to physically impose themselves during Saturday's match in Newcastle and provoke the disciplinary lapses that proved costly for the All Blacks in their recent defeats.

"There's always going to be that sort of niggle, the hardest thing is to walk away but that's sometimes what you have to do," he said.

"In the heat of battle it gets very hard and tense. We know we're going to get it but we just need to move on to the next job to get the result we want."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Weekend rugby 'gold': Blommetjies blossoms in the wet
5 talking points: Super Rugby Unlocked - Week 7
Jake White encouraged by Aimee Barrett-Theron's big step: All credit to her
Read more on:
all blacksargentinatri nationspatrick tuipulotuian fostersam whitelockrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9770 votes
Cricket
11% - 2612 votes
Football
19% - 4422 votes
Athletics
2% - 571 votes
Boxing
1% - 213 votes
Cycling
2% - 545 votes
Golf
5% - 1160 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1951 votes
Tennis
3% - 787 votes
Water sports
1% - 207 votes
American sports
1% - 292 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo