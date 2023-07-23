Arendse expected to return for Boks in No 11 jersey against Argentina - report

Kurt-Lee Arendse is expected to don the No 11 jersey against Los Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The fleetfooted winger is reportedly among two changes set for the backline in the Boks' last match at home before the World Cup.

The Boks must hope for a Wallabies miracle against the All Blacks in Melbourne for a chance to win the Rugby Championship.

Hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse is expected to make a return to the Springbok starting 15 against Argentina in the final Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park on Saturday.



Arendse, who delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Pretoria with three tries against the Wallabies in their opening match to take his international try tally to 10 in eight Test matches, was not in Bok coach Jacques Nienaber's team that suffered a chastening defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend.

The Springboks will have to earn maximum points against the Argentinians and hope that the winless Wallabies somehow keep New Zealand from coming away with nothing from their match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this Saturday in order to win this year's edition of the championship.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Arendse could replace Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing for the match in Johannesburg, with another expected change at centre which would see Jesse Kriel get some game time under the belt.

Kriel, who would be earning his 60th Test cap, could likely replace Lukhanyo Am, who has played in both Tests so far, at outside centre.

For the Boks to win the title, the All Blacks must lose without a bonus point to the Aussies, while a win and a draw will seal the deal for New Zealand.

The Boks can earn themselves 10 log points, but a losing bonus point win for the Kiwis will also give them 10 points and, by virtue of their 35-20 victory over the South Africans, they will remain atop the standings.

Saturday's match in Johannesburg will be the Springboks' send-off game before they travel to Argentina to play Los Pumas (5 August), then to Cardiff to play Wales (19 August), followed by a trip to Twickenham, London, to face New Zealand (25 August) before their World Cup title defence begins in France in September.

The Springboks' World Cup squad is set to be announced on 8 August.



