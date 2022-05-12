Argentine veteran banned for 1 week after pulling Eben Etzebeth's hair

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has been banned for one week after being found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of pulling Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth's hair.

The incident occurred during London Irish's 19-18 European Challenge Cup quarter-final loss away to Toulon on Sunday.

The one-game ban rules the veteran Argentine front-ranker out of his club's Premiership Rugby Cup final against Worcester next Tuesday.

Creevy was cited by Eugene Ryan, a citing commissioner from Ireland. The incident occurred in the 35th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.27.

According to Law 9.27, a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.27 relating to hair pulling or grabbing carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 4 weeks; Top end: 6 to 52 weeks.

An independent disciplinary committee comprising chair Simon Thomas (Wales), and Marcello D'Orey (Portugal), heard submissions from Creevy, who accepted the charge.

There were also submissions made by London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney, London Irish team manager Alex James, and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Creevy had intentionally pulled Etzebeth's hair in a manner that warranted a red card, and it then determined that the offence was at the low-end of World Rugby's sanctions and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

On the basis that Creevy accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, and had a good disciplinary record, it was decided to grant the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by one week.