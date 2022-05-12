Australia, USA confirmed as hosts for next two Rugby World Cups

Australia and the United States will host the respective 2027 and 2031 men's Rugby World Cups.

England will host the 2025 women's Rugby World Cup; Australia the 2029 showpiece; and USA the 2033 edition.

South Africa has been out of the picture to host another World Cup.

World Rugby on Thursday confirmed the host nations for the 2027 and 2031 men's Rugby World Cups.

Australia will host the edition in 2027, while the United States will host the World Cup for the first time in 2031.

Australia, Argentina and Russia all launched bids for the 2027 World Cup back in 2019, before Argentina pulled out in 2020.

Australia last staged the tournament in 2003, when England beat the Wallabies in the final. Australia also co-hosted the inaugural 1987 edition with New Zealand.

France is staging the next edition in 2023 when South Africa will defend the title they won in Japan three years ago. South Africa lost out to France on hosting the 2023 event and since then has not put forward another bid.

Women's World Cups

Meanwhile, World Rugby also confirmed the hosts for the 2025, 2029 and 2033 women's Rugby World Cups.

England will host the 2025 edition, while Australia (2029) and the USA (2033) will host the next two.

The 2021 edition, which was delayed due to Covid-19, will be held in New Zealand this year.

"Today, we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations - England, Australia and USA - providing unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally. It is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations," World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery, that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women's game, enabling the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field, driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations.

"Today is a landmark moment for the sport, and an exciting development for fans. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making this dream a reality as we look to deliver a truly global sport for all."

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin added: "As a sport and an international federation, it is imperative that we continually seek new ways to ensure that the sport converts clear potential into impactful outcomes, and today’s decision reflects that commitment.

"A partnership approach will enable us to develop robust strategic objectives that are great for the host nation and great for rugby and build efficiencies of delivery and resourcing, helping to reduce hosting costs from the outset, while maximising fan engagement, revenue and delivery opportunities. All of which will lead to even greater direct investment back into the game at all levels.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with the host partners to deliver the stage for the world’s best players to perform and a festival to excite and engage fans from around the world, growing the rugby movement together in a responsible and sustainable way."