36m ago

Share

Baby Boks name unchanged team for semi-final against Ireland

accreditation
Compiled by Nicolette Lategan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Junior Boks take on Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championships semi-final on Saturday. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/World Rugby)
The Junior Boks take on Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championships semi-final on Saturday. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/World Rugby)
  • The Junior Springboks have named an unchanged team for their World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against Ireland on Sunday.
  • Coach Bafana Nhleko has rewarded his players after a difficult win against the Argentinians on Tuesday.
  • The second semi-final on Sunday is between France and England.

The Junior Boks have named an unchanged team to take on Ireland in the first semi-final of the World Rugby U20 Championship at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

Coach Bafana Nhleko has opted for continuity and rewarded his players for a difficult 24-16 victory over the Argentinians on Tuesday as they had to scramble to the semis following a slow start to their campaign, which included a shock defeat to Italy in the group stages.

“We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland,” said Nhleko.  

READ | Iffy Junior Boks pull up their socks to clinch U20 champs semi-final spot

“We found our way in the second spell and hopefully we can use that momentum against the Irish. 

“It is tough if you are always behind the eight ball and chasing the game as we have been in our last two matches, so we believe by staying with the same group that came through against Argentina will stand us in good stead. 

“We know Ireland is an extremely consistent side – both in performance, selection and their style of play – and we did not want to tinker too much ourselves as we have found some of the same in the last match.” 

The two teams met last year in the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy, where the South Africans won by 33-24 in Verona, but Nhleko said that victory does not really reflect on the current Junior Boks side.  

“We have two or three players who played in that game, and they have at least two thirds of their squad that come to this tournament, so I don't think there is much to see from that perspective,” he said. 

“The fact that we beat them last year does not count for much. The occasion is different and so are our players. The reality this time around is that it is a knock-out game and whatever you do on the day, you just need to win.” 

For Nhleko, the semi-final does not bring additional pressure.

ALSO READ | Loftus: The great Pretoria graveyard for Wallabies 

“The pressure was to progress from the group stages, and we did well in that regard. This match is totally different – it’s a sprint. You want to get out of the blocks early, get a lead and finish in front of everyone.” 

Nhleko said they are hoping that a big crowd will again rock up at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, to lift his team with their support.  

“It is a lovely Sunday afternoon to spend with rugby, there are some good teams on display and the match after us is also a good one,” he said, referring to the second semi-final between France and England.  

“We got massive energy from the crowd against Argentina, and it will be great to experience that again. It will be nice to have a good crowd and for all teams to soak up and enjoy the experience."  

Kick-off is at 16:30, with the second semi-final scheduled for 19:00.

Junior Springboks team:

15. Hakeem Kunene 14. Jurenzo Julius 13. Katlego Letebele (vice-captain) 12. Ethan Hooker 11. Michael Annies 10. Jean Smith 9. Imad Khan 8. Corné Beets 7. Ghudian van Reenen 6. Paul de Villiers (captain) 5. JF van Heerden 4. Coetzee le Roux 3. Dian Heunis 2. Juann Else 1. Corné Lavagna.

Replacements:16. SJ Kotze 17. Phatu Ganyane 18. Zachary Porthen 19. Jannes Potgieter 20. Abulele Ndabambi 21. Asad Moos 22. Damian Markus 23. Regan Izaks

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
irelandjunior springboksworld rugby u20 championshipsbafana nhlekorugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 181/8
Australia 263/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 233 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 569 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1760 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2118 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 577 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 324 votes
Jake White
7% - 663 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 3549 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo