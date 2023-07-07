Baby Boks name unchanged team for semi-final against Ireland

The Junior Springboks have named an unchanged team for their World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against Ireland on Sunday.

Coach Bafana Nhleko has rewarded his players after a difficult win against the Argentinians on Tuesday.

The second semi-final on Sunday is between France and England.

The Junior Boks have named an unchanged team to take on Ireland in the first semi-final of the World Rugby U20 Championship at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.



Coach Bafana Nhleko has opted for continuity and rewarded his players for a difficult 24-16 victory over the Argentinians on Tuesday as they had to scramble to the semis following a slow start to their campaign, which included a shock defeat to Italy in the group stages.

“We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland,” said Nhleko.

“We found our way in the second spell and hopefully we can use that momentum against the Irish.

“It is tough if you are always behind the eight ball and chasing the game as we have been in our last two matches, so we believe by staying with the same group that came through against Argentina will stand us in good stead.

“We know Ireland is an extremely consistent side – both in performance, selection and their style of play – and we did not want to tinker too much ourselves as we have found some of the same in the last match.”

The two teams met last year in the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy, where the South Africans won by 33-24 in Verona, but Nhleko said that victory does not really reflect on the current Junior Boks side.

“We have two or three players who played in that game, and they have at least two thirds of their squad that come to this tournament, so I don't think there is much to see from that perspective,” he said.

“The fact that we beat them last year does not count for much. The occasion is different and so are our players. The reality this time around is that it is a knock-out game and whatever you do on the day, you just need to win.”

For Nhleko, the semi-final does not bring additional pressure.

“The pressure was to progress from the group stages, and we did well in that regard. This match is totally different – it’s a sprint. You want to get out of the blocks early, get a lead and finish in front of everyone.”

Nhleko said they are hoping that a big crowd will again rock up at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, to lift his team with their support.

“It is a lovely Sunday afternoon to spend with rugby, there are some good teams on display and the match after us is also a good one,” he said, referring to the second semi-final between France and England.

“We got massive energy from the crowd against Argentina, and it will be great to experience that again. It will be nice to have a good crowd and for all teams to soak up and enjoy the experience."

Kick-off is at 16:30, with the second semi-final scheduled for 19:00.

Junior Springboks team:

15. Hakeem Kunene 14. Jurenzo Julius 13. Katlego Letebele (vice-captain) 12. Ethan Hooker 11. Michael Annies 10. Jean Smith 9. Imad Khan 8. Corné Beets 7. Ghudian van Reenen 6. Paul de Villiers (captain) 5. JF van Heerden 4. Coetzee le Roux 3. Dian Heunis 2. Juann Else 1. Corné Lavagna.

Replacements:16. SJ Kotze 17. Phatu Ganyane 18. Zachary Porthen 19. Jannes Potgieter 20. Abulele Ndabambi 21. Asad Moos 22. Damian Markus 23. Regan Izaks