Wayne Barnes launches rugby match officials body after online threats

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux and referee Wayne Barnes.
Gallo Images

Wayne Barnes helped launch the first representative body for senior rugby union officials on Tuesday after the English referee and his family were subjected to threats on social media.

International Rugby Match Officials (IRMO) is designed to give referees a collective voice that can liaise directly with World Rugby.

Barnes refereed his 100th Test in November, between France and South Africa, but the landmark was overshadowed by criticism from Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus that was followed by a torrent of online abuse.

"For the first time there will be a collective voice... championing matters of interest ranging from physical and mental wellbeing promotion to upholding the sport's values and representing international match officials," said Barnes.

Erasmus was given a two-game ban for his comments, meaning he missed world champions South Africa's win over England at Twickenham in November.

A subsequent statement from World Rugby said they had held "positive discussions" with Erasmus.

Last week Barnes, a barrister by profession, said he had considered calling time on his rugby career.

Meanwhile, his wife Polly Barnes took to Twitter to condemn the death threats from fans directed at the couple's children.


