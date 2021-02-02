55m ago

Bath director of rugby on Coetzee signing: 'He's an intimidating ball carrier'

Jaco Coetzee (WP Rugby/Twitter)
Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper is delighted with their new signing after loose forward Jaco Coetzee joined from Western Province.

The Cape franchise announced Coetzee's departure on Monday and the English club has now confirmed that he has put pen to paper.

Coetzee will be a replacement for Zach Mercer, who will leave Bath at the end of the English season to join French Top 14 outfit Montpellier.

"With Jaco's arrival, we feel we have an unbelievably exciting addition to the squad who will be available to play for the club for the full season," Hooper told Bath's official website.

"He's an intimidating ball carrier and will cause huge problems for our opposition no matter where he is on the field. I'm looking forward to seeing him compete with our current group of strong back-rowers to get on the field for us."

Coetzee, 24, was on Western Province's books since 2015, having represented the Sharks at schoolboy level.

Mercer, meanwhile, thanked Bath for the investment they put into him after starting out at their Academy.

"I've spent a huge part of my career with the Blue, Black and White and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities this has brought me.

"I found it impossible to say no to the offer of a long-term contract with Montpellier and I'm very grateful to have had respectful and honest conversations every step of the way with Hoops (Hooper).

"There is a brilliant group of players and staff at Bath and I know they will go on to achieve great things together. It is an honour to represent the City of Bath and I want to thank everyone, especially our supporters, for their unwavering backing over the years. I'm here for a while yet and I will continue to give my all in the jersey."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

