Bok centre De Jongh set for WP return - report

Springbok centre Juan de Jongh is reportedly set to leave English Premiership outfit Wasps for a return to Western Province and the Stormers.

According to Netwerk24, Stormers and WP head coach John Dobson admitted that negotiations with De Jongh over a return to Cape Town were at an advanced stage.

De Jongh, 33, has spent the past four years in England after joining Wasps in 2017. He boasts a total of 52 Premiership appearances but has found regular game time tough in the last year.



The report in the Afrikaans publication added that De Jongh was expected to sign a two-year deal with Western Province from July.



He won 97 Super Rugby caps in his first stint with the Stormers and played 19 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2016.

It is believed that De Jongh was also being courted by the Bulls, who are looking for a centre to fill in for the injured Stedman Gans, but De Jongh opted for WP instead.



Meanwhile, the Netwerk24 report added that WP were also keen on luring Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx to the Cape.

"Malcolm is someone we're looking at but a lot of water still needs to flow under the bridge for that to happen," Dobson admitted.



Marx currently plays for the Kubota Spears in Japan.

