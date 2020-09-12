1h ago

Bok hero Kolbe shines as Toulouse bounce back to see off La Rochelle

Cheslin Kolbe of Toulouse looks on during the European Champions Cup match against Gloucester at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on 19 January 2020.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Two first half tries from South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe set Toulouse on the road to a 39-23 win over French Top 14 title rivals La Rochelle on Saturday.

Thomas Ramos kicked 24 points as the home side bounced back in style after their opening defeat at Clermont last week.

Kolbe's opener came after eight minutes when France full-back Ramos found him in space to allow the Springbok an easy run-in to the line.

Kolbe's performance was in stark contrast to that of fellow Bok Handre Pollard who was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Montpellier's defeat at Racing 92 on Friday.

La Rochelle hit back after 20 minutes when hooker Pierre Bourgarit scurried through for a try and the conversion by Ihaia West, plus a penalty, brought the scores level at 10-10.

Kolbe, though, put his stamp on the match with his second try just after the half-hour, stepping in off the right touchline to burst through a series of limp tackles and touch down beside the posts.

Leading 20-10 at the break, Toulouse added another penalty before La Rochelle came again with a try from South Africa full-back Dillyn Leyds.

The boot of Ramos, however, who kicked three conversions and six penalties, was remorseless and Sofiane Guitone's try two minutes from time added the gloss to Toulouse's first win of the season.

