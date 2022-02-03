1h ago

Bok scrumhalf Faf set for return to action: 'He is buzzing around'

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is set to make his return from a long injury layoff for Sale Sharks this weekend.

De Klerk has not played since suffering a hip injury in the Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Gold Coast last October.

But it looks like Sale Sharks coach Alex Sanderson will pick the Bok No 9 for Sunday's away English Premiership match against Harlequins.

Sale Sharks have also been boosted by the return to fitness of England centre Manu Tuilagi, who hasn't played since he injured his hamstring against South Africa at Twickenham last November.

Sanderson told reporters this week that De Klerk, who underwent surgery upon his return to England, has brought energy to the squad.

"He is also up for selection, buzzing around, a little ball of blonde energy around the training ground. He is in good form."

De Klerk wasn't initially expected to be available until late February, but the coach welcomed his speedy recovery.

"I got told two weeks on Sunday and four weeks on Monday - that was just the medical team wanting a pat on the back in front of the coaches, so I think it is two or three weeks ahead of schedule."

Sanderson also relished the return of burly midfielder Tuilagi.

"It's a very definite maybe for this weekend, I have to say," Sanderson said.

"He has been out there the last two weeks. This week he has trained really well, looked sharp, looked good, happy. Yes, he is up for selection. Fit."

Sale Sharks are currently ninth on the Premiership Rugby standings, with five wins from 13 matches.

