Bok star to keep Stormers waiting over new deal

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is yet to decide if he will sign a contract extension at the Stormers.

Recent reports have linked the World Cup winner with moves to the Sharks and Bulls, while a few overseas clubs have also expressed interest.



There is also a lucrative offer on the cards from Mbonambi's current employers but he will only make a final decision after the Springboks' series against the British & Irish Lions in July and August.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Mbonambi's agent, Gert Andries van der Merwe, said the player was in no rush to make a decision.

"Bongi will wait until after the Rainbow Cup competition and the series against the British & Irish Lions before he makes a final decision," Van der Merwe said.

The 30-year-old Mbonambi, who has played 36 Tests between 2016 and 2019, has been on the Stormers and Western Province's books since 2015.

He started his professional career at the Bulls.

