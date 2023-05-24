Bok winger Nkosi starts at left wing for World XV against Barbarians

Sbu Nkosi will get a chance to catch the eye of the Springbok selectors when he starts at left wing for the World XV against the Barbarians.

In the Barbarians XV, Springbok Stephan Lewies will start at lock, with former Bok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard and Sharks prop Carlu Sadie on the bench.

Renowned coaches Eddie Jones (Barbarians) and Steve Hansen (World XV) will go head-to-head in this festival match at Twickenham.

Troubled Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi will start at left wing for the World XV in their Killik Cup match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

READ | Over 1.6 million fans help smash overall URC attendance record

The starting XVs were revealed on Wednesday, with renowned coaches Eddie Jones (Barbarians) and Steve Hansen (World XV) going head-to-head in this festival match at England Rugby's headquarters.

The match may just help Nkosi revive his Test career with a chance on the international stage ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Nkosi's battles with mental health are well documented and the 16-Test-cap flyer last played international rugby 2021. He has also been left out of the Springboks' first of two preparation camps in Durban in May.

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau will start at right wing for the World XV, while a notable inclusion in the pack is that of Scottish tighthead prop Oli Kebble. South African-born Kebble is a former Stormers front ranker.

ALSO READ | World XV boss Hansen defends selection of controversial rugby star Folau

TEAM NEWS ???



Your #Baabaas team to face #WorldXV in the @KillikandCo ??



No surprise who we’ve got as skipper - Alun Wyn Jones ??????????????



And hey, while we’re here let’s have a peruse of the World XV side too ??



Those head-to-heads ??#KillikCup pic.twitter.com/gFpvpBDbuc — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) May 24, 2023

In the Barbarians line-up, Springbok Stephan Lewies will start at lock, with former Bok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard and Sharks prop Carlu Sadie on the bench.

The Barbarians will be led by Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones, while Italian flanker Michele Lamaro will captain the World XV.

Sunday's match kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Barbarians

15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Seta Tamanivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Jack Maunder, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Kai Yamamoto, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Nic Dolly, 1 Alex Waller

Substitutes: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Tom West, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Sione Vailanu, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Sam Johnson

World XV

15 Charles Piutau, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Vilame Mata, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 3 Oli Kebble, 2 Fraser Brown, 1 Wyn Jones

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Kaminieli Rasaku



