Bok World Cup foes Tonga suffer season-opening loss to Fiji

Fiji beat Tonga 36-20 in the two nations' first Test of 2023.

At the Rugby World Cup in France, Tonga will contest a tough Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Fiji will feature in Pool C with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal.

Fiji scored five tries to three to beat Tonga 36-20 on Saturday in the first Test match of the year for two countries that will compete in the Rugby World Cup.

READ | Elton still in business? Nienaber doesn't rule out Springbok game time for fringe pivot

Playing in their only home game before the global tournament, the Fijians delighted their supporters in Lautoka by racing ahead 19-0 after 12 minutes before withstanding a fightback from their Pacific neighbours.

The hosts registered an early penalty try and quickly extended that lead when captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Sam Matavesi crossed.

Tonga closed to within four points following tries to forwards Siua Maile and Halaleva Fifita, but Fiji pushed their lead to 26-15 at the interval when Josua Tuisova scored their fourth try.

The scoring dried up as heat-sapping conditions took their toll in the second spell.

Tongan back Kyren Taumoefolau scored his side's only try of the second half before replacement Fijian scrumhalf Peni Matawalu pushed the game out of reach with a late try off the back of scrum pressure.

Tonga, who beat Australia A last week, were missing some of their more prominent names such as former Wallabies outside back Israel Folau.

They face a daunting pool assignment when the World Cup kicks off in France in September, having drawn South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Fiji are thought to have a stronger chance of advancing from a pool that also features Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal.



