8m ago

Share

Bok World Cup foes Tonga suffer season-opening loss to Fiji

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tonga's Kyren Taumoefolau. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Tonga's Kyren Taumoefolau. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
  • Fiji beat Tonga 36-20 in the two nations' first Test of 2023.
  • At the Rugby World Cup in France, Tonga will contest a tough Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.
  • Fiji will feature in Pool C with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal.

Fiji scored five tries to three to beat Tonga 36-20 on Saturday in the first Test match of the year for two countries that will compete in the Rugby World Cup.

READ | Elton still in business? Nienaber doesn't rule out Springbok game time for fringe pivot

Playing in their only home game before the global tournament, the Fijians delighted their supporters in Lautoka by racing ahead 19-0 after 12 minutes before withstanding a fightback from their Pacific neighbours.

The hosts registered an early penalty try and quickly extended that lead when captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Sam Matavesi crossed.

Tonga closed to within four points following tries to forwards Siua Maile and Halaleva Fifita, but Fiji pushed their lead to 26-15 at the interval when Josua Tuisova scored their fourth try.

The scoring dried up as heat-sapping conditions took their toll in the second spell.

Tongan back Kyren Taumoefolau scored his side's only try of the second half before replacement Fijian scrumhalf Peni Matawalu pushed the game out of reach with a late try off the back of scrum pressure.

Tonga, who beat Australia A last week, were missing some of their more prominent names such as former Wallabies outside back Israel Folau.

They face a daunting pool assignment when the World Cup kicks off in France in September, having drawn South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Fiji are thought to have a stronger chance of advancing from a pool that also features Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tongafijirwc 2023rugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 592/10
Australia 317/10 & 113/4
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 266 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 702 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2025 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2573 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 663 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 368 votes
Jake White
7% - 757 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo