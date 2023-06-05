1h ago

Boland Rugby condemns 'shocking' incident as club player is stabbed on the field

Herman Mostert
A club rugby match in the Boland was called off on Saturday after a player was stabbed by an unruly spectator.

The incident occurred in League A match between Never Despair and Porterville at the Alfa Street stadium in Malmesbury.

In a statement, the Boland Rugby Union said the incident occurred during the half-time break when a Never Despair player was stabbed on the field.

The home club's chairman ran after the culprit, and with the help of the players, the person was detained and handed over to police.

The wounded player was attended to by club vice-chairman, James Davids, who happens to be a paramedic. The player was taken to hospital by ambulance and was discharged on Sunday.

The game was called off as the referees were "too traumatised" to continue, Boland Rugby Union president Bennie van Rooi added.

Full Boland Rugby Union statement:

"The Boland Rugby Union mourns the shocking incident yesterday during a League A match between Never Despair and Porterville at the Alfa street stadium in Malmesbury where a player from the home club (Never Despair) was stabbed with a knife on the field during the half-time break.

"The union immediately reached out to the Never Despair rugby community to assist in any way possible. The chairman of Never Despair chased after the culprit, and with the help of players, the person was detained and handed over to SAPS.

"The vice-chairman of the club, Mr James Davids, a paramedic, attended to the wounded player until he was taken to hospital by ambulance. The player was discharged from hospital today (Sunday).

"After a discussion between management of the two clubs and match officials, the match was called off because the referees were too traumatised to go ahead.

"Randall Swarts, the chairman of the visiting club, confirmed to Boland Rugby that his club was satisfied that the host club's safety procedures were in order, with security visible.

"The traumatic events, even though isolated, are viewed in a very serious light by the union. The union immediately discussed the incident with the club in order to obtain a detailed report."

