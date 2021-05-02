44m ago

add bookmark

Boost for Springboks as Handre Pollard completes injury return for Montpellier

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
Handre Pollard (Gallo)

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard made his first appearance since September as Montpellier reached the European Challenge Cup final with a 19-10 win at Bath on Saturday.

Flyhalf Pollard, who suffered a serious knee injury in just his second game of the season, came off the bench in the second half to kick a late penalty for the Top 14 strugglers.

Montpellier, the 2016 Challenge Cup winners, will face Leicester in the final on May 21 at Twickenham, where up to 10,000 fans will be present.

Home coach Stuart Hooper named Zach Mercer, who will join the French club next season, at No. 8.

Pollard was joined by two other World Cup winners in scrum-half Cobus Reinach, and hooker Bismarck Du Plessis on the visitors' bench.

The English outfit led 7-0 after just five minutes as prop Tom Dunn crossed and scrum-half Ben Spencer slotted a conversion.

Philippe Saint-Andre's French side then sparked into life and led 10-7 after Benoit Paillaugue set-up Yacouba Camara for a fine effort.

Montpellier held onto the lead at the break after Paillaugue and Spencer exchanged penalties to make it 16-10.

Bath pressed on inside the away side's 22m with 25 minutes left and away prop Enzo Forletta was sin-binned for infringing at a ruck.

Pollard, 27, then made his return with 22 minutes to go, almost eight months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, and his first involvement was an up and under which he failed to gather.

Du Plessis, a World Cup winner in 2007 with the Springboks, also came onto the field and won two incredible penalties at the breakdown with the home side on top.

Despite Bath's efforts in search of a try and place in the final, a first since 2014, Montpellier defended well to hold onto the victory and Pollard kicked a penalty in added time.

The French side's focus now turns to hosting La Rochelle next weekend and securing their Top 14 status, as they are just four points from the relegation play-off.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13732 votes
Cricket
12% - 4246 votes
Football
19% - 6348 votes
Athletics
3% - 876 votes
Boxing
1% - 331 votes
Cycling
2% - 792 votes
Golf
5% - 1718 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2894 votes
Tennis
4% - 1192 votes
Water sports
1% - 311 votes
American sports
1% - 424 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1137 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo