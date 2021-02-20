14m ago

BREAKING | All Blacks legend Dan Carter retires

Dan Carter (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)
All Blacks legend and World Cup winner Dan Carter on Saturday announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect bowing out in a local game for childhood club, Southbridge in front of 300 people.

Carter announced his retirement on social media saying that he was "sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right".

The 38-year-old retires as the highest points scorer in test match rugby with 112 caps for the All Blacks and is widely considered as the greatest ever fly-half.

"I've thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms," Carter said on Instagram.

"I'm officially retiring from professional rugby. A sport I’ve played for 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. 

"I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough - from my team mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.

"A special mention to my friends and family who have supported and guided me through my career. Mum and Dad, thank you for everything you have sacrificed for me.

"My wife Honor for being my rock and allowing me to fulfill my dreams while raising our beautiful family - I can't thank you enough. I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like.

"For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you."

