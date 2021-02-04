2h ago

add bookmark

British and Irish Lions tour decision by 'end of March'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte said on Thursday a decision on July's Test window, including the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, will be made by the end of next month.

France are scheduled to head to Australia and Italy to New Zealand but the coronavirus pandemic has put the fixtures in doubt.

"We decided at World Rugby to firstly take a decision if the tours will take place, or not, at the end of March," Laporte, who is also the French Rugby Federation's president, told radio station RMC Sport.

"Because we need time to turn things around but I sincerely think France will go to Australia, Italy will go to New Zealand seeing they are the two trips posing questions. The Lions, too, of course," he added.

Earlier this week, Rugby Australia offered to host the Lions tour as South Africa's Covid-19 cases ballooned to more than 1.4 million, with almost 45,000 deaths.

Laporte opened the door to holding the eight-match tour set to run from July 3 to August 7 in the northern hemisphere.

"They might play in Europe and it would be a good thing," he said.

Australia's borders are currently closed due to the virus outbreak but those able to arrive are subject to a two-week quarantine.

Former France coach Laporte said it would be an issue with the Top 14 final scheduled on June 25, eight days before the first Test against the Wallabies.

"But if we're told that we have to quarantine for 14 days in a room, it's not possible," he said.

"Because, we arrive the day after the Top 14 final to (prepare to) play the first game," he added.

If France's three-Test programme is cancelled, Laporte said a repeat of last year's Autumn Nations Cup could be organised.

"Like we did last season. If they tell us 'you can't go to the southern hemisphere and they can't come here... We can talk and say 'why not play friendlies again between us'?

"Friendlies would be there to make money and because a coach need games two years out from a Rugby World Cup," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ex-Puma Brex set for Italy debut against France in Six Nations
Pumas skipper Matera to miss Stade-Montpellier after third yellow
Dulin, Villiere to start for France in Six Nations against Italy
Read more on:
springboksbritish and irish lionsrugby
loading... Live
Tottenham 0
Chelsea 1
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 145/3
South Africa 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 0
Lions 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11655 votes
Cricket
12% - 3427 votes
Football
19% - 5290 votes
Athletics
3% - 713 votes
Boxing
1% - 278 votes
Cycling
2% - 652 votes
Golf
5% - 1447 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2377 votes
Tennis
3% - 949 votes
Water sports
1% - 254 votes
American sports
1% - 349 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 934 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo