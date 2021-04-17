Bulls lock Sintu Manjezi on working with Jake White: 'He has won it all'

Bulls lock Sintu Manjezi says that he is relishing life in Pretoria and working under World Cup-winning coach Jake White.

"The prestige that comes with working with a coach like Jake - he has won it all. He has won it at the highest level. He has won everywhere he has been," Manjezi said in an interview with SA Rugby Mag.

"He has worked with some really good locks - just think of Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha at Springboks level - I was hoping he could teach me things and how to go about my trade, helping me achieve my goal of playing at the highest level."

The 26-year-old has made the hard yards work for himself in the past five years.

His career took many untimely routes, but he ultimately ended up at the Bulls because of his intense work rate.

Born and raised in East London, the 1.97-meter tall forward started his rugby career at the EP Kings after fiercely making his way through the academy ranks.

A trajectory soon followed, and he was playing Super Rugby in 2016 for the EP Kings.

However, that lasted for a short period due to the franchise being dropped from the southern hemisphere competition.

While his contract came to an end, the Griquas signed Manjezi on a two-year deal which catapulted his dream of continuing his journey as a rugby player.

The Cheetahs bosses saw his talent and signed the player within a year after being at the Kimberly side.

By the time White arrived at the Bulls in 2020 as director of rugby, Manjezi was already on his radar, and when the call came, it was hard to turn down.

"It was about making that transition, that next step up. It’s about proving myself at the highest level." Manjezi said.

"Honestly, I enjoyed being at the Cheetahs. I loved their type of play, the people, the city, but I think you always want to develop, and the only way to do that is to put yourself through new challenges and test yourself at new levels."