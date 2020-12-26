Bulls set to unveil Marcell Coetzee as latest big name recruit

Marcell Coetzee will end off a fantastic year of signings for the Bulls when he's unveiled on Monday.

The 29-year-old Springbok loose forward has been on the franchise's radar for the majority of the year and is expected to commence this new chapter at the conclusion of the current PRO14 campaign.



His recruitment is understood to be part of the Bulls plan to make an immediate impact in Europe next year.

The 29-year-old loose forward has been on the franchise's radar for the majority of the year and is expected to commence this new chapter of his career at the conclusion of the current PRO14 campaign.

Coetzee has been outstanding once again for Irish giants Ulster, having made the most carries to date in the tournament (98), offloads (16) and also featuring in the top ten for tackles completed (77).

Following an injury-ravaged start to life in Belfast, he roared back into Springbok contention last year, earning a contract extension at the start of the previous season.

Sport24 has reliably learnt though that the Bulls have bought Coetzee out of the final year of his contract, allowing him to join in time for South Africa's Super Rugby franchises' entry into the expanded PRO16, which is expected to commence in September 2021.

According to an insider, the 30-cap Springbok's acquisition forms exemplifies the Blue Bulls Company's resolution to invest in the senior squad despite the prevailing tough economic conditions.

"In this time of austerity, we've decided to give ourselves the best chance to immediately make an impact in PRO Rugby by actively recruiting a proven, world-class player," said the source.

Given the significant doubts still held by a large section of the local rugby community over the impact of franchises not playing Super Rugby in future, instant success in Europe for South Africa is essential.

Last month, White was decidedly tantalising over Coetzee's potential arrival, not stating that the flanker was on his way, but still admitting that he's been in consistent contact with him.

"I talk to Marcell as often as I can. I ask him what it's like playing in Europe and how it's going at Ulster," the Bulls' director of rugby said at the time.

Coetzee would also fit into the loose forward model adopted by White, who has placed a premium on getting flankers into the mix who can play in all three positions.

There is also speculation that the Bulls have fluttered eyelids at the direction of Springbok utility back Johan Goosen, currently contracted to French side Montpellier.