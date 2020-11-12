1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls youngster becomes SA rugby's latest expat as he opts for Canada

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ross Braude during his Grey days. (Gallo Images)
Ross Braude during his Grey days. (Gallo Images)

South African rugby's list of expat internationals is set to grow with Bulls youngster Ross Braude having thrown in his lot with Canada.

The 20-year-old scrumhalf, who was part of the union's triumphant Under-19 and Under-21 vintages in 2019 and this year respectively, has been included in a national training group and could feature in the Canucks' planned of the US next month.

His departure was confirmed by a Blue Bulls representative.

Braude, who qualifies through his father, Gary, was considered one of the most exciting schoolboy talents whilst at Grey College, captaining the first XV in his final year and also twice gaining Craven Week selection for Free State.

He then made the trek to Loftus, where he represented the Under-18 national sevens team and was included in the Junior Springbok academy squad just before lockdown struck.

Yet he found himself gradually more on the fringes as Bernard van der Linde and Keagan Johannes seized their chances to position themselves better as understudies to the Springbok duo of Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

Canada's interest isn't surprising as head coach Kingsley Jones told the Canadian Press back in September already that he'd "identified two players who have played at the youth level for other countries. One has a Canadian father and the other, a South African, also has a Canadian parent".

Braude is in the process of getting a release from his Bulls contract and hopes to settle in Toronto.

Thirty-four-year-old Worcester-born winger DTH van der Merwe, who's represented Canada in 61 Tests, is another adopted favourite.

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle loses doping appeal, 8-year ban remains
Rusty Argentina in All Blacks' sights after shock loss
Sean Everitt names rejigged Sharks line-up after Covid-19 scare
Read more on:
bullscanadaross brauderugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9385 votes
Cricket
11% - 2489 votes
Football
19% - 4274 votes
Athletics
2% - 550 votes
Boxing
1% - 204 votes
Cycling
2% - 525 votes
Golf
5% - 1083 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1878 votes
Tennis
3% - 751 votes
Water sports
1% - 203 votes
American sports
1% - 281 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo