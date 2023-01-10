1h ago

add bookmark

Former Bulls, Lions centre Burger Odendaal to join Northampton Saints

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Burger Odendaal. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Burger Odendaal. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Bulls and Lions centre Burger Odendaal will join Northampton Saints for the 2023/24 season. 

Odendaal, who previously played for Wasps before they went into administration, is currently playing in Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo. 

Speaking to the Saints website, Odendaal was excited to return to England.  

“The last couple of months have been a crazy time for my family and I, but I am very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to come to Northampton Saints," he said. 

"Having spoken to the coaches, I was really impressed by their honesty, and I enjoy the brand of rugby that Northampton plays." 

"Throughout my career, I've maybe been seen just as someone who can act as a bit of a battering ram in the midfield, but I believe there is a lot more to my game than just taking the ball into contact – I like attacking to space and playing attacking rugby, so it's exciting for me to join a team like Saints who play in that style already. 

Speaking of his brief time at Wasps, Odendaal said that the Premiership was a strong competition filled with excellent teams. 

"We were just getting used to life in the UK when everything happened with Wasps, and the Premiership, from what I experienced so far, is a competition filled with great teams, so I'm really looking forward to returning and testing myself in English rugby once again.”

Saints' director of rugby, Phil Dowsen, said Odendaal was a quality addition to his squad.

"We had a good look at Burger even before he had signed for Wasps, so we know he is a quality player.

"We need guys in our midfield at Saints who can move the ball well with the way we want to play, so Burger's all-round game was an important factor for us."

"He showed while he was in South Africa, and during his short time in the Premiership, that he is also extremely capable in defence as well as being a skilful kicker off either foot, and we like his ability to carry the ball hard too. 

“He's very self-aware around his own game, with that typically South African ability to consistently get over the gain line, so we are sure he'll be a great fit for us." 


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
burger odendaalrugby
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
34% - 2541 votes
Lions
6% - 430 votes
Stormers
37% - 2736 votes
Sharks
23% - 1752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec 2022

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo