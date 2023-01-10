Former Bulls, Lions centre Burger Odendaal to join Northampton Saints

Former Bulls and Lions centre Burger Odendaal will join Northampton Saints for the 2023/24 season.
Odendaal, who previously played for Wasps before they went into administration, is currently playing in Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.
Centre of attention ??We're excited to confirm the signing of classy South African @BurgerOdendaal ahead of the 2023/24 season.?? https://t.co/m3c6hfoDWq pic.twitter.com/yqSeSOFAqp— Northampton Saints ?? (@SaintsRugby) January 10, 2023
Speaking to the Saints website, Odendaal was excited to return to England.
“The last couple of months have been a crazy time for my family and I, but I am very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to come to Northampton Saints," he said.
"Having spoken to the coaches, I was really impressed by their honesty, and I enjoy the brand of rugby that Northampton plays."
"Throughout my career, I've maybe been seen just as someone who can act as a bit of a battering ram in the midfield, but I believe there is a lot more to my game than just taking the ball into contact – I like attacking to space and playing attacking rugby, so it's exciting for me to join a team like Saints who play in that style already.
Speaking of his brief time at Wasps, Odendaal said that the Premiership was a strong competition filled with excellent teams.
"We were just getting used to life in the UK when everything happened with Wasps, and the Premiership, from what I experienced so far, is a competition filled with great teams, so I'm really looking forward to returning and testing myself in English rugby once again.”
Saints' director of rugby, Phil Dowsen, said Odendaal was a quality addition to his squad.
"We had a good look at Burger even before he had signed for Wasps, so we know he is a quality player.
"We need guys in our midfield at Saints who can move the ball well with the way we want to play, so Burger's all-round game was an important factor for us."
"He showed while he was in South Africa, and during his short time in the Premiership, that he is also extremely capable in defence as well as being a skilful kicker off either foot, and we like his ability to carry the ball hard too.
“He's very self-aware around his own game, with that typically South African ability to consistently get over the gain line, so we are sure he'll be a great fit for us."