Centre Davies to captain Wales as Jenkins recalled for Bok clash

Jonathan Davies. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ellis Jenkins is set to make his first Wales appearance in three years in Saturday's match at home to world champions South Africa.

The Cardiff flanker suffered a serious knee injury during Wales' 2018 Autumn win over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for more than two years.

But he now returns to Test duty among six changes following Wales' 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener in Cardiff last weekend.

Jenkins has replaced Ross Moriarty, who suffered a shoulder injury against the All Blacks, in the back row.

Meanwhile Will Rowlands takes over in the second row from Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones after the veteran lock also sustained a shoulder injury against New Zealand that will require surgery and necessitate a lengthy absence from rugby.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies will lead Wales in Jones' absence, with wing Louis Rees-Zammit and flyhalf Dan Biggar - who both missed the New Zealand match after their England-based clubs refused to release them for a Test outside World Rugby's designated window - returning to the back division.

Teams

Wales 

15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Jonathan Davies (c), 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams,  10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Taine Basham, 6 Ellis Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Rhys Carré.

Substitutes: 16 Bradley Roberts, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 WillGriff John, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Seb Davies, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Liam Williams.

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn


