Champions Cup draw: Who YOUR side will face in new-look European competition

European rugby bosses on Tuesday completed the draws for the 2022/23 European Champions and Challenge Cups.

United Rugby Championship winners, the Stormers, have been drawn in Pool B against French side Clermont Auvergne and English outfit London Irish.

They will play home and away ties against those two overseas clubs, before the knockout rounds.

The Bulls, runners up in the URC, were drawn in Pool A and they will play against French club Lyon and English side Exeter Chiefs.

The Sharks are also in Pool A and will face home and away ties against French side Bordeaux-Begles and English club Harlequins.

?? THE 2022/23 POOLS ??Which is the tastiest match-up? ??#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/JcPwyLo4lw — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, in the second tier Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs and Lions were both drawn in Pool B.



The Cheetahs will play home and away ties against Welsh side Scarlets and French team Section Paloise, while the Lions will duel French glamour club Stade Francais and English outfit Worcester Warriors.

2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup draw:

Pool A

Castres Olympique, Saracens, Bulls, Union Bordeaux-Begles, Harlequins, Leinster, Racing 92, Gloucester, Sharks, Lyon, Exeter Chiefs, Edinburgh Rugby

Pool B

Montpellier, Leicester Tigers, Stormers, Stade Toulousain, Northampton Saints, Ulster, Stade Rochelais, Sale Sharks, Munster, ASM Clermont Auvergne, London Irish, Ospreys

2022/23 weekends:

Round 1 - 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 - 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 - 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 - 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 - 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals - 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals - 28/29/30 April 2023

Champions Cup final - Saturday 20 May 2023 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

EPCR Challenge Cup draw:

Pool A

Glasgow Warriors, RC Toulon, Bristol Bears, Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, CA Brive, Newcastle Falcons, Zebre Parma, Perpignan, Bath Rugby

Pool B

Scarlets, Section Paloise, Wasps, Lions, Benetton Rugby, Stade Francais, Worcester Warriors, Dragons RFC Bayonne, Cheetahs

2022/23 weekends:

Round 1 - 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 - 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 - 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 - 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 - 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals - 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals - 28/29/30 April 2023

EPCR Challenge Cup final - Friday 19 May 2023 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin