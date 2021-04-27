Cheetahs, Emerging Springboks to compete in new local series?

SA Rugby is reportedly planning a series of matches for teams not involved in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA.

According to Netwerk24, the series will be played as preparation for this year's Currie Cup, with the Cheetahs and an even an Emerging Springbok team considered as participants.

The report added that matches were planned for May and more information about the other participants would be made later in the week.



This follows last week's announcement that that South Africa's four top franchises - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - will compete in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA over a double round.

The SA teams' participation against northern hemisphere opposition was halted due to the heightened restrictions caused by South Africa's designation as a "red list" territory in terms of Covid-19 risk.

With the Rainbow Cup SA only featuring four franchises, it left outfits like the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and EP Elephants in the dark over when they will next take to the field.

The Cheetahs had expressed their disappointment at not being part of the discussions.

"The Cheetahs were surprised by the statement that the Rainbow Cup would take place in South Africa and especially the possible implications for South African rugby," Cheetahs chairperson Ryno Opperman said in a statement on their official website.

"The Cheetahs were not aware beforehand of the details of the competition, especially not that a double round match roster was planned for the four participating teams. This could adversely affect the rugby calendar and preparation for SA's star tournament, the Currie Cup, as well as for the British & Irish Lions tour. The announcement also means that recent discussions between SARU and the unions about a 'Franchise Cup' tournament that would have involved eight teams, cannot progress at this stage."

The Cheetahs are also looking at the opportunity of playing abroad and there were talks late last year that they could feature in an Intercontinental Shield competition in Europe. The tournament was set to also include teams from Spain, Germany and Russia.

It is believed that progress has been made in this regard and an announcement could be made in due course.

