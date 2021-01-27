Cheetahs make 3 new pack signings, confirm departure of key duo

The Cheetahs have announced the signing of three new players set join the squad when training resumes on 3 February.

Lock duo Rynier Bernardo and Jean Droste have put pen to paper at the Bloemfontein franchise, along with prop Alulutho Tshakweni.

All three players signed short-term deals until the end of October.

Bernardo, 29, makes a return to the Cheetahs following a stint abroad with the Canon Eagles in the Japanese Top League. He previously also played for the Southern Kings and Welsh clubs Ospreys and Scarlets.

Droste, 27, previously represented the Sharks and the Bulls, while he also enjoyed a stint in Japan with the Kubota Spears.

Droste said he was looking forward to the new journey in Bloemfontein.

"I'm really excited to get going with the team. With everything that is going on contracts are a bit difficult to come by. You need that opportunity to come your way.

"I'm thankful to the Cheetahs for giving me this opportunity to go out there play again and prove myself.

"For me, it is a good move to come to the Cheetahs and hopefully I will be able to get a lot of game time. I'm looking forward to the challenge, meeting everyone here, and the season that lies ahead. Whatever lies ahead we are not sure about yet, but looking forward to the unknown as well."

Tshakweni, 22, is a former Junior Springbok and played 11 PRO14 matches for the Kings.

Key duo to leave Bloemfontein

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs also confirmed the departure of utility back Rhyno Smith, who will join lock Carl Wegner at Treviso in Italy.

Smith and Wegner will, however, still be available for the Cheetahs during the upcoming Franchise Cup competition.

Smith can feature and wing and fullback, while Wegner captained the Cheetahs for a large parts of the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup competitions.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff