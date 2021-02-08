Cheetahs show resilience by scooping up former Junior Bok and Stormers prodigy

The Cheetahs' signing of former Junior Springbok pivot Brandon Thomson illustrates their resilience in the player market despite their challenges.

The 25-year-old joins from Glasgow Warriors, where injuries hampered his progress.

Experienced additions such as prop Schalk Ferreira and lock Rynier Bernardo are already in Bloemfontein and training.

Brandon Thomson has become the latest example of the Cheetahs' resilience in the player market despite their various setbacks over the past few months.



The 25-year-old flyhalf was on Monday officially unveiled as the central franchise's latest signing, filling the void left by Tian Schoeman, who left for English club Bath earlier.

His two-year contract commences next month.

Considered a prodigy at junior level, Thomson played Craven Week for the Pumas and made the SA Schools side of 2013.

A move to Western Province saw him enhance his reputation further, leading to him starring with the boot for the Junior Springboks at 2015's Under-20 World Championship.

But Thomson found opportunities at Super Rugby level hard to come by with the presence of Jean-Luc du Plessis, Robert du Preez and a 19-year-old Damian Willemse.

A short-term loan to Scottish giants Glasgow Warriors swiftly became a permanent deal though he never managed to nail down a long-term starting spot due to a rash of injuries.

His last-gasp miss in front of the posts in December's PRO14 meeting with the Dragons that cost the Scots the game went viral and wouldn't have done his confidence much good.

However, Thomson now has the opportunity to write a new chapter against a team he knows reasonably well from the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs' other new recruits, Rynier Bernardo (lock), Alulutho Tshakweni (prop), Jean Droste (lock) and evergreen Kings legend Schalk Ferreira (prop) are in Bloemfontein and are training.

The franchise confirmed that the squad assembled last Wednesday following a decent break after an ultimately disappointing domestic campaign in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup.

It's expected that the Cheetahs will feature in a Franchise Cup starting late in February to keep the country's top players match fit before the commencement of the Rainbow Cup in April.

The Cheetahs sent out an updated squad though men like wing Rhyno Smith and scrumhalf Ruben de Haas are moving on in the coming months.

Current Cheetahs squad:

Forwards: Cameron Dawson, Alulutho Tshakweni, Charles Marais, Schalk Ferreira, Louis van der Westhuizen, Wilmar Arnoldi, Marnus van der Merwe, Aranos Coetzee, Khutha Mchunu, Conraad van Vuuren, Rynier Bernardo, Jean Droste, Victor Sekekete, Carl Wegner, Aidon Davis, Andisa Ntsila, Chris Massyn, Jeandre Rudolph, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, George Cronje.



Backs: Ruan Pienaar, Brandon Thomson, Tian Meyer, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, Rosko Specman, William Small-Smith, Malcolm Jaer, Duncan Saal, Craig Barry, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Dries Swanepoel, Chris Smit, Clayton Blommetjies, Ryno Smith

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk



