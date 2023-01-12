1h ago

Cheetahs without Frans Steyn, Ruan Pienaar for Scarlets Challenge Cup clash

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Hawies Fourie. (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)
Hawies Fourie. (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)


The Cheetahs have named their line-up to face Scarlets in an away Challenge Cup clash on Friday in Wales. 

They will be without the services of experienced duo Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar, who were forced to withdraw from the touring squad at the last minute due to injury.  

Their places in the run-on XV will be taken by Rewan Kruger and Andell Loubser, respectively. Tapiwa Mafura and Branden de Kock will provide cover for fullback and scrumhalf from the bench.  

The Cheetahs currently lie in 5th place in Pool B, having played two games with one win and one loss. 

Coach Hawies Fourie expects a tough encounter against Scarlets.

"The Scarlets are very well organised on the attack, keeping the ball through numerous phases, so we must be sharp on defence," Fourie said. 

"We expect them to be dangerous on their home ground."   

History will be made on Friday, with an all-women's team taking charge of the match

Hollie Davidson of Scotland will referee the encounter, and she will be assisted by Sara Cox (England) and Clara Munarini (Italy), with Claire Hodnett (England) in the TMO chair.  

The match kicks off at 17:00 (SA time).  

Cheetahs 

15 Andell Loubser, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Reinhardt Fortuin, 11 Munier Hartzenberg, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Rewan Kruger, 8 Friedle Olivier, 7 Sibabalo Qoma, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Louis van der Westhuizen, 1 Schalk Ferreira 

Substitutes 

16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Daniel Maartens , 21 Branden de Kock, 22 Robert Ebersohn, 23 Tapiwa Mafura 


  

  

 

 

