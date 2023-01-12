Cheetahs without Frans Steyn, Ruan Pienaar for Scarlets Challenge Cup clash

Their places in the run-on XV will be taken by Rewan Kruger and Andell Loubser, respectively. Tapiwa Mafura and Branden de Kock will provide cover for fullback and scrumhalf from the bench.

The Cheetahs currently lie in 5th place in Pool B, having played two games with one win and one loss.

