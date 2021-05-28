29m ago

Cheslin Kolbe's stunning effort wins Champions Cup Try of the Season accolade

Sport24 staff
Cheslin Kolbe in action for Toulouse. (Photo by Frederic Scheiber/AFP)
Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe has walked away with the European Champions Cup Try of the Season award.

Kolbe's score came in Toulouse's 29-22 away win over Ulster in December when the Bok speedster rounded off after attacking from inside his own half.

Kolbe's try, which was nominated alongside four others, was selected by two-time European Cup winner Alan Quinlan, along with rugby fans who voted for their best try of the season.

Speaking about Kolbe's try, former Munster loose forward Quinlan said: "It had outstanding skill, pace and individual brilliance from Cheslin Kolbe to score."

Toulouse were crowned European champions for the fifth time when they beat La Rochelle 22-17 in the final at Twickenham last weekend.

WATCH all the nominated tries in the video clip below:

