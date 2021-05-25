CJ Stander hints at retirement U-turn

Ireland No 8 CJ Stander has hinted at making a retirement U-turn.



The South African-born Stander stunned the rugby fraternity in March when he announced that he would retire from all professional rugby at the end of the current European season.

He cited family reasons as the main driver behind the decision.



Stander, 31, made his 50th appearance for Ireland against Scotland in the recently concluded Six Nations, while he reached 150 caps for Munster when running out against Leinster at the end of January.

Appearing on the Late, Late Show, Stander was probed about whether he may have retired too soon and the speculation that he might eventually re-emerge at one of the South African franchises sometime in future.



His response hinted that he may not be done with professional rugby after all.

"I think I have got a lot of rugby left in me, for sure. I'd say at least seven years," he answered.

Stander then went into more detail about what fuelled his decision to announce his retirement in March.



"I was in South Africa during the lockdown, I got an opportunity to go back and spend time with my family and realised what is important for me, took stock of where I want to be in a few years," Stander said.

He continued: "Our daughter Everli, having her there and seeing how she interacted with the grandparents, I went to my grandparents' grave and I stood there and thought I missed their funerals, but that was not the problem. The problem that I was struggling with was I missed the last nine or 10 years of their lives. That was tough, very tough, and I said to Jean-Marie (Stander's wife) that I don't want to take that opportunity away from Everli at all."

Stander, a British & Irish Lions in 2017, played for the Bulls between 2010 and 2012 before heading abroad.