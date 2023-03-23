5m ago

Share

Clive Woodward slams Jaco Peyper's Six Nations red card: 'One of the worst decisions I've seen'

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA referee Jaco Peyper talks to Freddie Steward before showing him a red card in the Six Nations match between Ireland and England in Dublin on 18 March 2023. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
SA referee Jaco Peyper talks to Freddie Steward before showing him a red card in the Six Nations match between Ireland and England in Dublin on 18 March 2023. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Former England coach Clive Woodward has slammed Jaco Peyper's decision to red card Freddie Steward in a Six Nations game. 
  • The red card has since been downgraded to yellow but Woodward feels no card was warranted.
  • The 2003 World Cup-winning coach called on officials to "have an empathy for the game and make decisions accordingly". 

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward says the decision to red card England fullback Freddie Steward in a Six Nations match against Ireland was "one of the worst" decisions he's even seen in the sport.

Steward was controversially sent off by South African referee Jaco Peyper after he made head contact with Ireland counterpart Hugo Keenan.

Steward and Keenan had both charged towards a loose ball. The England fullback braced for contact as Keenan looked to scoop up the ball, before the players made contact.

Peyper deemed Steward's actions were reckless and dished out a red card.

A Six Nations disciplinary panel confirmed on Wednesday that the red card should have instead been a yellow

However, Woodward said the incident has left a blemish on the sport.

"When Jaco Peyper and his fellow officials decided Steward should be sent off in Dublin, the words used were that his collision with Keenan was a sending off in the 'current climate'. What on earth does that mean?" Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"The only 'current climate' to the sport is that it is in meltdown. The officials are working off a tick sheet when it comes to making big decisions and they are all terrified of making the wrong call or doing something to upset World Rugby which will affect their careers. That sums up the game as a whole at the moment."

Woodward said initially he agreed that a yellow card was the appropriate sanction, but he has since had a change of heart.

"I don't think there should have been any card at all. The decision to show Steward red was one of the worst I've seen. I agree with a lot of what my fellow Sportsmail columnist Shaun Edwards has said on this issue. But I don't feel sorry for the referees. They are being told to operate within the laws, but they should not be accountable to World Rugby. They should be accountable to the sport.

"We all respect and admire the referees. We have no game without them. But no law is black and white. A referee has to interpret them and the Steward incident was a classic example of failing to do that. I was hugely surprised no-one from the RFU came out and defended Steward. 

"Officials need to have an empathy for the game and make decisions accordingly. Anyone with rugby knowledge or experience knows the Steward-Keenan contact was what we would call a 'rugby incident'. There was no intent or malice from either player."

Woodward further questioned what else Steward could have done in that scenario.

"He told Peyper at the time: 'I'm bracing for impact and I can't go anywhere else. 'It's milliseconds. I can't react quickly enough.' He is spot on. Rugby needs to eradicate these mistakes now. We can't have a repeat of the Steward scenario at big tournament games in France later this year."

The Six Nations panel determined Steward "had been reckless in his actions and in his upright positioning as he approached and came into highly dangerous contact with the other player". However, mitigation applied "including the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player".

Steward will not serve any ban and is free to play with immediate effect. His escape, however, is too late for England as they lost the Six Nations game 29-16 in Dublin.

The panel also acknowledged that match officials are required to make "decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandirelandsix nationsfreddie stewardclive woodwardjaco peyperherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
59% - 4036 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1220 votes
Charles Leclerc
11% - 765 votes
George Russell
3% - 223 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 643 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

3h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

3h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo