Cloud of uncertainty over future of WP president Marais

Zelt Marais' future as president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appears uncertain with reports of a motion of no-confident from the union's clubs.

This comes a week after Marais was reprimanded by the union's top brass over comments he made in the media.

In a wide-ranging interview with rugby specialist website Rugby365, Marais made allegations of "fake news" reporting, discussed the union's failed Investec-Remgro deal, the ongoing saga with developers Flyt, the move from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium and the failed negotiations with MVM Holdings.

On Sunday, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that one of Western Province's clubs, Gordon's Bay Pioneers, wrote a letter addressed to Marais requesting a special general meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence in his leadership.

"Since the start of your term as president, the union has experienced one crisis upon the other, accepting that most of it you inherited, but the lack of urgency and direction offered by you as our highest leader and as required by your constitution was not only costly to the union but the damage to our reputation on your watch must surely be irreparable and simply embarrassing," the letter read.

The WPRFU is set to hold its first special general meeting on 8 March, but that will reportedly only focus on electing a new vice-president to fill the position vacated by Spencer King. According to the union's constitution, at least 10 clubs need to show support in order to hold a special meeting.

This came in the same week that Junaid Moerat, a prominent member of the WPRFU executive, was reportedly suspended by Marais on the same day that he was set to be unveiled as the new interim Chief Executive Officer of Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR).

Meanwhile, the WPPR last Friday also announced the appointments of two additional independent directors to the board of its professional arm.



In a press statement, the union said the announcements were made in "in line with pursuing its stated goals of achieving excellence, both on and off the field and underpinned by sound governance and leadership in the company".

The additional directors are two top female independent legal minds, Janine Myburgh and Melene Rossouw.