Cobus Wiese becomes 10th South African on Sale Sharks' books

Cobus Wiese (Gallo)
Cobus Wiese (Gallo)

English Premiership side the Sale Sharks have confirmed the signing of utility forward Cobus Wiese.

The former Junior Springbok, who can operate at loose forward and lock, joins from Western Province and the Stormers, whom he represented since 2017.

While there had been unofficial reports linking Wiese to Sale, the club officially confirmed the signing on Monday.

Sale announced on their official website that Wiese is now available for selection after securing a work permit.

The 23-year-old becomes the 10th South African on Sale's books.

The others are Faf de Klerk, the three Du Preez brothers, Rob, Dan and Jean-Luc, Jono Ross, Lood de Jager, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Akker van der Merwe and Coenie Oosthuizen.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

