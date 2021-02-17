Siya Kolisi joins Sharks: 'I bought into their vision immediately'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been unveiled as the Sharks' latest signing.

The news was confirmed by the Durban-based union on Wednesday.

Kolisi parted ways with Western Province earlier this week having spent his entire professional career so far - 11 years - in Cape Town.

His move to Durban has been highly-publicised ever since American investors MVM Holdings acquired a controlling stake in the Sharks franchise back in January.

Roc Nation Sports president Michael Yormark is an investor in the MVM deal, with Kolisi having joined the Jay Z-owned agency after South Africa's famous World Cup win in 2019.

The Sharks posted a photograph to their Twitter account on Wednesday morning, showing Kolisi putting pen to paper alongside Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee.

In a statement released by the union, Kolisi helped explain his decision to sign.

"I bought into the vision of the Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong," he said.

"I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on and off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

"This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to the Sharks for the opportunity.

"We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer."

Coetzee, meanwhile, welcomed Kolisi.

"We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Sharks," he said.

"We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

"He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.