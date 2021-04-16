58m ago

CONFIRMED | Springbok Johan Goosen puts pen to paper at Bulls

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Johan Goosen in action for the Springboks against England at Twickenham on 12 November 2016. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The Bulls on Friday confirmed the signing of Springbok utility back Johan Goosen.

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in South African rugby as Goosen had been linked with the Pretoria franchise for some time.

The 28-year-old, who can operate at flyhalf, centre and fullback, was most recently on the books of French club Montpellier.

Goosen will link up with the Bulls on 1 July 2021.

"We are definitely excited for Johan's eminent arrival in Pretoria and look forward to his contribution. He has consistently performed at the highest level since his early days and his experience will bode well for our younger backs while providing us with attacking opportunities when he takes the field," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said in a statement.

Goosen said he was happy to be back in South Africa.

"I'm excited to be returning to my homeland and representing the Bulls who are rising in strength day by day. Rugby in Pretoria has an exciting future and I'm grateful to be part of it."

Goosen played the last of his 13 Tests against Wales in Cardiff back in 2016.

His career has been somewhat controversial - he retired in 2016 to force his way out of his then French club Racing 92, but returned in 2018 and played three matches for the Cheetahs before returning to France where he signed for Montpellier.

In November last year, he said in an interview with French publication L'Equipe that he had made "bad decisions" in his career but said he worked hard to get things back on track.

