Dan Carter's heartfelt letter to his legion of fans: 'Before I was anything, I was a rugby fan'

Former All Black flyhalf, Dan Carter, has penned a heartfelt letter to his legion of fans all over the world.

Carter, who retired from all rugby on Saturday, started off by reminiscing about his early rugby memories, including New Zealand triumph at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

"I suppose it really started when I was five years old, and New Zealand co-hosted the first-ever Rugby World Cup," said Carter in the letter which appeared on The Players Tribune website.

Carter said that John Kirwan's try against Italy, which still gets replayed to this day, was the catalyst that began his love of the game.

"And it was during that game (an All Blacks win, naturally) that John Kirwan scored one of the greatest tries I’ve ever seen. He took a kickoff and, with a full head of steam, ran the length of field, weaving through Italy’s entire team, dodging tackle after tackle, until he finally dove across the line to score. Man, that play just lit a fire inside me — I still get tingles just thinking about it," Carter continued.

"As soon as that match was over, I was in my front yard trying to mimic all the same moves he’d made on that play. Now, I was just a little kid, the ball was almost as big as I was, but in my mind I was JK. I was sprinting full speed, weaving through tacklers, and I was wearing that iconic jersey as I touched the ball down for the try and the imaginary crowd lost its mind," he said.

Carter played 112 Tests for New Zealand scoring a record 1 598 points during his international career

He was named world player of the year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

Carter lifted the World Cup in 2011 and again in 2015, before retiring from Test rugby.

Read his full letter below.